Study finds allergy season is getting longer





Research shows that the cause of longer allergy seasons is that there are more freeze-free days each year. 11Alive gets tips on how to prepare.

ATLANTA — A recent study published by Climate Central reveals a worrying trend. Allergy season is getting longer, and children are bearing the brunt of it. The study, which examined the correlation between climate change and allergen production, shows that the average allergy season in metro Atlanta has lengthened by about 33 days. According to experts, the main cause of this phenomenon is the increase in carbon pollution, which contributes to the increase in the production of allergens. Dr. Joanna Dolgoff of WellStar Health System notes that she is seeing a marked increase in allergy-related symptoms among patients, especially children. Symptoms such as stuffy nose, sore throat and watery eyes are becoming more common. In response to these findings, Dr. Dolgov offered practical advice for parents who want to reduce their children's allergy symptoms. Related: Here are the leading causes of seasonal allergies in metro Atlanta so far “Stay away from pollen as much as possible,” she suggested. “When you're indoors, close windows and doors to keep pollen out. Additionally, bathing or showering regularly can help remove pollen from your body.” Local families report longer allergy seasons and worsening symptoms in their children, corroborating the research findings. Her mother, Katie Campbell, noted that warmer weather coincides with an increase in allergy symptoms in her family. “The pollen comes, the symptoms come,” she said. Another concerned parent, Andrew Leipold, stressed the need for proactive measures to address the issue. “Living in Atlanta means being outdoors most of the year,” he says. “But if allergies continue to affect outdoor activities, changes must be made.” Overall, as allergy season widens its scope, experts and families alike emphasize the importance of taking precautions to prevent exposure to allergens.

