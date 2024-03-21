Genetically engineered super herds of cows may solve insulin crisis





Hundreds of millions of people depend on insulin for survival, and shortages can affect prices as well as people's health.

Now, new research proposes using transgenic cows to produce human insulin in milk, a process that is much more efficient than current transgenic yeast/bacteria methods.

Scientists have proven the concept, but it will still be some time before transgenic cows that produce insulin pass FDA approval. In São Paulo, Brazil lives a brown cow that looks like no other cow in the world. That's because there is a part of its DNA that codes for proinsulin, a protein precursor to the natural hormone that 8.4 million Americans need to survive. This had the pleasing result of producing human insulin in milk. This is a transgenic technology that has the potential to transform insulin production around the world. This breakthrough bovine creation is a collaboration between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of São Paulo, and researchers hope that insulin-producing bovines could help eliminate global supply shortages and reduce drug costs. I hope that it will be possible to lower the .Research results Published in biotechnology journal last week . “Mother Nature designed the mammary gland to be a really efficient protein-making factory,” says study co-author and UIUC professor Matt Wheeler. stated in a press statement . “We can use that system to produce proteins that can help hundreds of millions of people around the world.” After inserting DNA encoding proinsulin into the embryos of 10 cows, Wheeler and his colleagues implanted the embryos into normal cows in Brazil. From 10 embryos he produced only one transgenic calf. The researchers were also able to specifically target mammary gland tissue, so human insulin would be confined to a specific area rather than circulating throughout the cow's bloodstream. As the cows grew older, the researchers failed to artificially inseminate them and instead used hormones to induce milk production. Analysis of the resulting milk shows that the liquid not only produces the popular proinsulin, which Wheeler purifies to produce insulin normally reserved for human diabetics, but also produces insulin itself. It turns out that it does. “Our goal was to make proinsulin, refine it into insulin, and go from there, but basically the cow processed it herself. She produced biologically active insulin. and proinsulin at a ratio of approximately 3:1,” Wheeler said in a press statement. “Mammary glands are mysterious things.” this process far This exceeds the typical insulin production process that involves transgenic yeast or bacteria. Wheeler said if the transgenic cow produced 1 gram of insulin per liter, a typical dairy cow would produce 40 or 50 liters a day, but a typical unit is only 0.0347. At milligrams, or 28,818 units per gram, this is a huge amount of insulin. . This means that the insulin needs of an entire country can be supplied by just one of his small dairy operations. But this one cow is only a proof of concept, and such a procedure would also require a transgenic bull and Food and Drug Administration approval, which could be a long and winding road. Earlier this year, the UK-based company Disease-resistant pigs receive FDA approval Even though the pig was first created in 2015, it was born again this year. So while insulin cows are promising, it will still be a while before things start to fall into place. Darren lives in Portland and has a cat. She writes/edits about science fiction and how the world works. If you look hard enough, you can find his previous articles on Gizmodo and Paste.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/animals/a60237101/transgenic-cow-human-insulin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos