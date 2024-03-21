Health
Man who received gene-edited pig kidney transplant creates medical history: Shots
Michelle Rose/Massachusetts General Hospital
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday that they have transplanted a genetically engineered pig kidney into a living human for the first time.
Richard Suleiman, 62, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, suffers from the following symptoms: end stage kidney diseaseHe received his organs Saturday after a four-hour surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. announced. The man is recovering well and is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday, the hospital said.
“I saw it not only as a way to help me, but also as a way to give hope to thousands of people who need a transplant to survive,” Suleiman said in a statement released by the hospital.
The technique is the latest development in the rapidly advancing race to create genetically modified pigs to donate kidneys, livers, hearts and other organs to alleviate organ shortages for people in need of transplants.
“Our hope is that this transplant approach will provide a lifeline to the millions of patients around the world suffering from kidney failure,” said Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, director of clinical transplant tolerance at the hospital. said in a statement.
Animal organs could ease transplant shortage
Several biotech companies are racing to develop a supply of cloned pigs whose DNA has been genetically modified so that they are not rejected by the human body, do not spread the swine virus to humans, or cause other complications. NPR recently obtained Exclusive access to research farms Breed these animals for companies in this contest, Rivi Victor Inc. (Blacksburg, Virginia)
The kidney transplanted in Boston egenesis eGenesis pigs are bred with 69 genetic modifications to prepare their organs for human transplantation. The changes protect against viruses known to infect pigs, as well as remove pig genes and add human genes to make the organs compatible with humans.
“We are grateful for the courageous contributions of our patients and the advancement of transplant science,” Mike Curtis, CEO of eGenesis, said in a statement. “This represents a new frontier in medicine and demonstrates the potential of genome engineering to change the lives of millions of patients.”
There is growing excitement in the field to leverage cloning and gene editing techniques to address the persistent shortage of organs for human transplantation. More than 103,000 people are currently on the organ donation waiting list.about 17 people die every day Because they can't have it.
End-stage renal disease is 3.8 times more common among blacks than whites in the United States. According to federal statistics.
He said the transplant “addresses one of the most difficult problems in the field, where ethnic minority patients have unequal access to kidney transplant opportunities due to extreme donor organ shortages and other institutional barriers.” “This shows the potential for a revolutionary breakthrough to solve the problem.” Winfred Williams, a nephrologist who treats Suleiman, a black man.
Reservations regarding the use of animal organs in the human body
However, this study also raises some concerns. One concern is the potential for animal viruses to spread to humans. The other involves slaughtering thousands of animals each year to harvest their organs.
“I think we need to be very, very careful.” L. Sid M. Johnsona bioethicist at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, told NPR. “We're very concerned about treatments that have very little evidence.”
Some people question testing these organs in critically ill patients.
“If the FDA wants to consider the use of pig kidneys in humans, it would be better to authorize a Phase I clinical trial so that we can begin to gather more systematic evidence on this.” michael gasmanoa bioethicist at Lehigh University wrote in an email to NPR.
Surgeons have already transplanted kidneys and livers from genetically engineered cloned pigs into baboons and several brain-dead patients. Surgeons at the University of Maryland even performed heart tests on two men who had no other options. They survived several weeks after the procedure.
According to the hospital, Suleiman underwent a human kidney transplant after undergoing dialysis for seven years. But her transplanted kidney showed signs of malfunctioning after about five years, forcing Suleiman to restart her dialysis in May last year. Since then, he has suffered serious complications.
Pig kidney transplants have been made possible by the Food and Drug Administration as part of the “.considerate useA program aimed at helping desperate patients.
“When my transplanted kidney begins to function in 2023, I will once again rely on the care team at MGH to not only improve my quality of life, but to achieve my goal of extending my quality of life.” “I trusted him,” Suleiman said in a hospital statement, adding that the doctors explained the “benefits and benefits.” Disadvantages of this procedure. ”
|
