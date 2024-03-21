Relationship between oral bacteria and cancer growth

Share on Pinterest Experts say research into the role of bacteria in colorectal cancer could lead to new treatments.Hernandez & Sorokina/Stocksy A new study found microorganisms normally found in the mouth in about half of the colorectal tumors tested and in stool samples from many colorectal cancer patients.

The researchers reported that the microorganisms traveled from the mouth to the colon, passed through the stomach, and remained intact even when exposed to stomach acid.

Researchers hope their findings will lead to new treatment options for patients with colorectal cancer. Researchers have discovered that certain microorganisms It is usually found in the mouth in about half of the following cases: colorectal cancer. their new study ,It was published in the magazine Natureresearchers said they hope their discovery will lead to new treatments and early screening. Scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle set out to discover how microorganisms normally found in the mouth migrate to the lower intestine, survive stomach acid, and grow within colorectal tumors. I started. Researchers examined 200 cases of colorectal cancer. They reported that about half of cancers contain this microorganism.They also found microorganisms in many places stool sample Collected from cancer patients. Microorganisms can accelerate cancer progression and worsen prognosis.

Researchers said they initially thought the main bacteria in colorectal cancer came from a single subspecies. However, research has revealed that there are two different types. He was the only one in the group that promoted tumor growth. “We have consistently seen patients with colorectal tumors have symptoms such as: Fusobacterium nucleatum The survival rate and prognosis are poorer than in patients without the microorganism. ” Susan BulmanIn a paper, he wrote in a paper, a cancer microbiome researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and a co-author of the study. press release. “We now know that a specific subtype of this microorganism is involved in tumor growth. Therapies and screens targeting this subgroup within the microbiome may be used to treat more aggressive colorectal cancers.” This suggests that it has the potential to help people at high risk.”

Scientists said this research provides a significant opportunity to develop new ones. treatment options. These options use modified versions of bacteria that can be delivered directly to the tumor. “This is important research,” he said AS Dr. Anton Bilchik, a surgical oncologist, medical director, and director of the gastrointestinal-hepatobiliary program at Providence St. John's Cancer Institute in California. “There are between two and three trillion microbiomes in our bodies. We are just beginning to learn how these can help treat disease and how they can be harmful and cause disease.” is.” “In this case, the microbiome travels to the colon, leading to the development or worsening of colon cancer,” said Bilchik, who was not involved in the study. Today's medical news. “These are very early findings. Further research will lead to ways to use microbes to determine whether colon cancer is present or worsening. , will help us better understand the microbiome and what it can tell us about the microbiome and colon cancer.” “the current, infectious disease % of young people with colon cancer,” he added. “One possible explanation is the disruption of the microbiome in the colon. This could be due to overuse of antibiotics. Could that put people at risk for colon disease? ?”

colorectal cancerAlso known as colon cancer, it occurs when cells grow uncontrollably in the body. colon or right. Although these are two different types of cancer, they share many characteristics and are often grouped together. These cancers most often begin as follows. polyp – Mushroom-like growths in the colon. Most polyps are benignby American Cancer Society . Most colorectal cancers are adenocarcinoma, begins in the mucus glands within the organ. Cancer can spread to other parts of the body, such as the lungs, breasts, prostate, pancreas, and colon. Many people do not know they have colorectal cancer until it has spread. Therefore, early screening is performed, such as: colonoscopyvery important. by American Cancer Society Symptoms of colorectal cancer include: Changes in bowel habits that last more than a few days, such as diarrhea, constipation, or decreased stool production.

A feeling of needing to defecate, which is not relieved by the passing of a stool.

rectal bleeding With bright red blood.

blood in stoolmay appear dark brown or black.

Cramps or abdominal (abdominal) pain.

Feeling of weakness and fatigue.

lose weight without effort. Although anyone can develop colorectal cancer, some people are at higher risk. National Cancer Institute . People at higher risk include: People with a family history of colon or rectal cancer or who have had colon, rectal, or ovarian cancer in the past.

There are polyps that are larger than 1 centimeter or that have abnormal cells.

Have had chronic ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease for more than 8 years.

Consume 3 or more alcoholic drinks per day.

Smoke a cigarette

be obese