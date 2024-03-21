Health
Smoking may contribute to increased abdominal fat
- Many people do not quit smoking because they are afraid of gaining weight.
- The reason you gain weight after quitting smoking is because nicotine suppresses your appetite.
- However, new research shows that smoking can also contribute to weight gain.
- In particular, it increases unhealthy visceral fat.
- You can avoid weight gain after quitting smoking by making lifestyle changes.
There are many possibilities for quitting smoking
Even if you want to quit, many people find it difficult to quit because they are worried about gaining weight.
However, new research suggests that
The study found that abdominal fat can increase both when you start smoking and when you've been a lifelong smoker.
This is especially true of visceral fat, which is fat buried in the abdomen. This type of fat is associated with heart disease, stroke, dementia,Diabetes mellitus.
So, while quitting smoking may cause you to gain weight in the short term, in the long term, if you don't quit, you may gain weight. belly fat and puts your health at greater risk.
To study this question, researchers at the NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen used two large-scale European ancestry studies.
These studies included 1.2 million people who started smoking and more than 450,000 people who were lifetime smokers.
The researchers also body fat Distribution data for studies involving more than 600,000 people.
They used a technique called “Mendelian randomization” to find out whether smoking causes an increase in body fat.
This statistical analysis method provides scientists with genetic evidence that a particular behavior is actually causing the observed effect.
They first looked at genetic studies to see which genes were associated with smoking and body fat distribution. They were then able to use this information to see if people with genes associated with smoking also had different body fat distributions.
They also tried to rule out other factors that may have influenced the results, such as alcohol consumption, risk-taking behavior, ADHD, and socio-economic status.
Lauren MahesliRDN, LD, in The Pediatric Dietitian, discussed the relationship between smoking and various metabolic disorders. high cholesterolinsulin resistance, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes — well known.
“The mechanism of this connection is not fully understood, but it is likely that
“These metabolic disorders are the link between smoking and increased visceral fat,” she said.
Mahesri also noted that although the study controlled for certain behavioral factors, alcohol consumptionexercise, dietary intake — smoking, unbalanced diet, sedentary lifestyle All of these can contribute to the formation of visceral fat.
jesse dickinson,RD,from naji healthfurther states: nicotine Cigarette cholesterol levels are directly correlated with cholesterol levels.
“Smoking can raise LDL cholesterol levels (bad cholesterol) and lower HDL cholesterol levels (good cholesterol),” she added. Visceral fat It is directly associated with high total and LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome.
“Overall, most findings suggest that we need to focus on increased visceral fat (central obesity), insulin resistance, and associated disease risk in smokers,” she said. Ta.
Of course, quitting smoking is important in the short term. related With slight weight gain.Several months after people disappeared tobacco With use, you can gain about 5 to 10 pounds.
Mahreshi says this happens because smoking can physically and behaviorally suppress appetite.
“The nicotine in cigarettes increases satiety hormones in the body, physically reducing the feeling of hunger,” she observed.
“Similarly, the hand-to-mouth act of smoking can behaviorally reduce appetite by restricting boring or stressful eating.”
“Both of these things can lead people to continue smoking because they're afraid they'll gain weight if they quit,” Mahesri says.
“The major factor in prevention is Weight gain after quitting smoking It's about finding alternative coping mechanisms other than food,” Mahesri said, explaining that people often turn to food for everything they used to rely on smoking, such as relaxation and relief from boredom and stress. did.
“You can avoid consuming too many calories by finding other coping mechanisms, such as hobbies or exercise,” she says.
Dickinson added that it's also important to make lifestyle changes around eating a balanced diet, exercising and finding social support.
She recommends programs like the one her clinic offers that also look at stress management. sleep qualityand management of behavioral risk factors such as alcohol consumption.
“Quiting smoking is the best step a person can take to improve their overall health,” she concluded.
Many people avoid smoking for fear of gaining weight.
However, a new study has found evidence that smoking itself may contribute to weight gain over time.
Smoking was associated with increased abdominal fat, especially unhealthy visceral fat, which is associated with risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and diabetes.
Experts say weight gain after quitting can be avoided by finding non-food alternatives to deal with the emotions you were previously trying to quell.
Lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, social support, stress management, sleep, and alcohol control can also help.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/smoking-may-lead-to-weight-gain-increased-belly-fat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Palestine, Elkhart to host JV tennis tournament | Gallery
- Smoking may contribute to increased abdominal fat
- Actor Sean Astin speaks at the annual Breakfast for Mental Health fundraising event in Memphis
- Trump told Pence that certifying his election would kill his career, Valet testified
- The United States rejects China's claim to Arunachal Pradesh and says the state is part of India.
- Kristen Wiig in a comedy of manners, circa 1969 Palm Beach Daily Local
- What Peyton Manning told the Tennessee football players during spring training
- 16 Fashion Finds for Aspiring Carrie Bradshaws
- March 2024 Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey
- Trump's lawyer asked if he will receive a portion of the bail from Russia or Saudi Arabia. Listen to his answer
- Chinese president to visit France to try to rebuild trust with EU
- Indonesian presidential candidate Anies seeks to restart elections as losers denounce interference