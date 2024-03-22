Early diagnosis is key to colorectal cancer survival





CLEVELAND — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.by who“Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases.” Dr. Ronald Charles, Assistant Professor of Surgery university hospitalThe Seedman Cancer Center for Colorectal Surgery said the overall incidence of colorectal cancer has decreased in recent years. However, it's not all good news. “When we looked closely at the numbers, we found that the incidence in the population, in patients under 50, is actually starting to increase,” he said. Therefore, the target age for regular medical checkups has been lowered to 45 years. “My personal opinion is that diet, lack of exercise, obesity, and all of that definitely has an impact on these numbers… This is just an opinion, and to be honest, I don't know the exact reason why. is still not well understood,” Charles said. One of Charles' patients, Dana Sanders, 61, changed her lifestyle after being diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer three years ago. university hospital Dr. Ronald Charles and patient Dana Sanders “I changed my diet and quickly became vegan and cut out everything. I only ate meat, no chicken. At first I didn't have any fish or anything,” he said. Sanders said she had been exercising before her diagnosis, but now she's doing it with more purpose. In 2015, his mother passed away at the age of 75 from colon cancer. “I know the devastation that cancer can have on families,” Sanders said. Charles said family history could be a factor. “If you have a family history of colon or rectal cancer, that's important and definitely something to keep in mind,” he says. It is important to detect it early and notice changes in your body. “If you get screened and get a colonoscopy, the polyps are removed and your risk of colon cancer goes down pretty dramatically. “We have multiple tools to attack you even before you get it,” he said. Below are some symptoms of colon cancer.American Cancer Society: Changes in bowel habits that last more than a few days, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowed stools

Feeling of needing to defecate, which is not relieved by defecating

Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

Blood in the stool may appear dark brown or black

Cramps or abdominal (abdominal) pain

Feeling of weakness and fatigue

unintentional weight loss dana sanders dana sanders As for Sanders, he is cancer-free and continues to see doctors and undergo tests. “I'm paying more attention to what I'm doing and what I'm putting into my body,” he said. What should we do to prevent it? ” we follow through Want to keep following the story? Let us know.

