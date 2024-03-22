The secret to glass skin: Survive the onslaught of summer and shine with the power of collagen | Health





everyone wants to get their hands on glass skin in summer To achieve supple and glowing skin, we rely on various techniques such as applying sunscreen, multiple serums, and face packs. The list is endless, but the truth remains the same. Compared to internal treatments that repair and rejuvenate the skin, external treatments only scratch the surface. At the inner.collagen, fibrous protein It is abundant in the skin and is responsible for its strength and overall appeal, but the scorching heat of summer brings challenges, leaving our skin exposed to the relentless assault of UV rays, moisture, and various environmental stressors. Exposed. The secret to glass skin: Fight summer skin attacks and achieve a radiant glow with the power of collagen (Photo: Baker Grace) Bhavesh Sheth, founder of INJA Wellness, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “UV light, the sudden aggressor, penetrates the skin and releases reactive oxygen species that relentlessly attack and destroy collagen fibers. Let's face it – collagen is more than just a player. It's the undisputed champion, making up more than 30% of all the proteins in your body and contributing an astonishing 80% of the proteins that protect your skin's health. According to research and experts, a lack of collagen causes skin to lose elasticity, stiff joints, wrinkled skin, and a host of other problems.” Hindustan Times – Fastest source of latest news! Read now. He says, “Collagen production begins to decline with age. By your mid-to-late 20s and early 30s, your skin begins to lose 1% of collagen per year. Air pollution, stress, sun exposure, External factors such as smoking, alcohol, etc. further reduce collagen at the age of 30. At the age of 40, collagen decreases dramatically, but there is no need to worry. It stimulates the production of collagen and increases its youthfulness. There are different approaches to maintaining a radiant glow in the midst of the unrelenting summer heat. Incorporate a collagen supplement. It's not just a collagen supplement, it's a powerful powder. Why? Is it powdered collagen? Tablets, capsules, and other dosage forms don't have the doses needed to be effective.” Bhavesh Sheth says, “From the moment you first take collagen powder, it starts working silently from within by repairing, rebuilding, and rejuvenating. These supplements are great for skin, hair, nails, and joint health. There are also multiple scientific studies that support these claims. The challenge lies in the lack of awareness about collagen and proper collagen selection. For example, many people Most people don't know what form of collagen provides long-term, lasting and effective results. Good supplements are central to keeping our largest organ, our skin, healthy. It's important to choose the real deal. Look for collagen in powdered form that packs a punch and not only promises results but also delivers lasting results.” Bhavesh Sheth recommends choosing collagen that is not only gluten-free and keto-friendly, but also sugar-free and for optimal absorption by the digestive system, adding just a spoonful to a glass of water. I recommended it. . “During this harsh summer, it's important to keep your body hydrated. Hydration is also essential for skin health. Collagen not only reduces skin wrinkles, but also increases skin hydration and elasticity. 2 You'll feel it in a week, see it in four weeks, and hear it in eight weeks.” This summer, let your skin not only survive, but glow.

