Medicare Part D now covers Wegovy for heart disease prevention: Shot

George Fry/Bloomberg via Getty Images Medicare drug plans can now cover the obesity drug Wegovy, which is prescribed to prevent heart attacks and strokes, according to a new policy announced this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Medicare is prohibited from paying for weight loss treatments. However, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of Wegovy in early March, saying the drug can be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease and who are overweight or obese. said. “CMS is committed to ensuring people have access to treatments and treatment options that improve health outcomes,” a CMS spokesperson said in a statement. Medicare guidance could also expand the use of other similar drugs. It states that anti-obesity drugs approved by the FDA for additional conditions in addition to weight management can be considered Part D drugs for that specific use. For example, if one of your medications is approved by the FDA to treat diabetes or prevent cardiovascular disease, your Medicare Part D plan may cover that use. However, CMS may require prior approval to ensure that it is used only for approved purposes. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegobee, said in a statement that it was “encouraged” by CMS' new guidance, which expands Part D coverage to “obesity drugs used for chronic weight management.” He said he was looking forward to it.

