'It's like staring at the devil': Meet a man living with disturbing symptoms

(CNN) — For 59-year-old Victor Shara, the terrifying symptoms began on a winter's day in Nashville.

“I just woke up and was sitting on the couch watching TV and my roommate came into the room and I was like, 'What is he watching?'” His girlfriend came in and her face was the same,” Shara told CNN.

Each familiar face had a grotesque grimace, elongated eyes, and a deep scar. When he turned to the side, pointy ears suddenly appeared, similar to those of Spock, the Vulcan first class officer aboard the USS Enterprise in Star Trek, he said.

“I tried to explain to my roommate what I was seeing, and he thought I was crazy. Then I went outside and all the people I saw had distorted faces. It’s still distorted,” Shara said.

“It's like staring at the devil,” he added. “Imagine waking up one morning and suddenly everyone in the world looks like a creature in a horror movie.”

Shara suffers from a rare condition called myopic metamorphopia (PMO), which causes parts of other people's faces to appear distorted in shape, texture, position, and color. However, objects and other parts of a person's body usually remain intact.

“I helped create a computer-generated 2D image of what looks like a face, but it's much more than that,” Shara said.Clinical photography” Lancet Thursday section.

“What people don't understand from the photos is that the distorted faces are moving, contorting, talking and gesturing,” he added. “It alienates me a little bit from other people. I know what it is, which is PMO, so I try not to let it happen. I still don't feel as close to people as I used to. I feel like I’m not used to it.”

all kinds of distortions

Myopic metamorphopia is different from “.facial blindness” Former Colorado governor and actor Brad Pitt also shares this condition. john hickenlooperfamous neurologist Dr. Oliver SacksCrown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and probably just as many people. 1 in 50 people. In face blindness, the face is not distorted. In fact, our brains have a hard time recognizing faces, turning almost everyone into a stranger, even if we know them.

However, with PMO, people have little difficulty recognizing loved or familiar faces, but the faces are often distorted in predictable ways.

“For me, the basic distortions are the same for everyone: facial lines, elongation of the eyes and mouth, pointy ears,” Shara said. “However, people's faces and heads vary in size, shape, and movement, and the degree to which they are distorted also varies.”

Some people with PMO may find their faces appear distorted or disfigured. According to the report, two patients “while standing in front of the mirror saw one of their eyes pop out of their sockets and slide down their cheeks.” April 2023 Literature Review.

Another article explains that for people like Victor with the condition, other people's entire faces appear distorted, resembling a “recroom mirror.” Published case studies. In some people, only half of the face appears crooked or deformed.

After a patient had a tumor removed from the left side of his brain, explained The right side of the doctor's face had become “an eerie staring hole for his eyes and his cheekbones were hollowed out. He had teeth in his upper lip and often had two ears.” Another PMO official said: He eloquently describes the face as “like a clock in a Dali painting'' or “changing like a kaleidoscope.''

Still others witnessed faces deformed dragon Or the head of a fish, or the ears that protrude from the top of a person's head. Some patients report seeing shortened arms attached to the face, seeing the person's eyes separate from the skull and rotating in front of it, and seeing a third eye in the middle of the forehead. Some people.

“The woman who saw the dragon started seeing dragons as a child. So there are cases of PMO where people grow up with the condition and don't know that their face is supposed to look different.” said Brad Duchesne, professor of psychology. He studied neuroscience at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Only 81 cases of PMO exist in the published literature. According to a June 2021 reviewBut there are likely many more people living with the condition, said Duchesne, lead author of the Lancet case study.

“we started a website “This allows people to learn about PMOs and we have heard from at least 80 people so far,” he said. “And we found that people all over the world were reporting the same symptoms without knowing anything about other people suffering from this condition.”

Antonio Vitor Reis Gonçalves Mello, a doctoral student in psychology and brain sciences at Dartmouth College, said that because there is so little knowledge available, many PMO patients are suffering from schizophrenia or other similar hallucinatory symptoms. He said there is a possibility that he will be given antipsychotic medication or institutionalized. I am the lead author of the case study.

But he said science now knows that PMO can develop after a brain injury, tumor, infection, or after a seizure, such as in epilepsy.

“One piece of good evidence is that, for example, in more than 50% of cases where half the face is distorted, the patient has a lesion in a specific part of the brain,” Mello said. “In those cases, we're confident they're not lying. So even if other people come along and report very similar experiences, there's no chance they're not telling the truth. I think it's low.”

“Evil, twisted, and crazy.”

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager, Shara suffered from a mental illness that worsened to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I was in Beirut, October 23, 1983 When they bombed our barracks. And every time something goes wrong in my life, my biggest battle is fighting suicidal psychosis, and that's the first place my brain goes,” he said.

As part of her coping, Shara has become a long-time member of a suicide support group on Facebook. Increasingly afraid of what was happening to him since the distortion began, he posted his symptoms online.

“I feel like I'm shutting down. Like I'm dead inside. Every face that's not on screen looks evil and twisted and crazy. Literally, John. “It looks like something out of a Carpenter movie,” he wrote in January 2020.

“I'm becoming colder, more hateful, more indifferent. I don't know how to stop. Maybe it's already too late.”

In Casper, Wyoming, Katherine Morris was waiting for a rally to start when she happened to check Facebook and saw that she was volunteering with the same suicide support group. Because she has worked in schools for the visually impaired for over 30 years, she is well aware that visual distortions occur based on how people perceive different colors and light intensities in their brains. I was there.

“I saw his post pop up and thought what should I do? I know I can reach out and maybe even help him, but I don't want to give him false hope. “I don't want to give that away,” Morris said. “I told him to promise me one thing. While we were working together, he said not to hurt himself.”

Through his training, Morris knew that such distortions could be caused by a specific region of the brain called the fusiform gyrus, which is responsible for recognizing faces, recognizing objects, and reading. Since light is distorted, she thought the solution might be to find certain colors or light intensities that might reduce symptoms.

“We bought one of those multicolored light bulbs from Wyoming that had an app that Katherine could control,” Shara said. “Then we had a video call and did some thorough testing of our own.”

Worried about her mental health, Morris asked Shara for her phone number and address before the test. “If I got too upset, I was going to call 911.”

Then she had him look in the mirror, manipulating the color of the light.

“When he got to the wrong color of light, the red light that increased the distortion, I watched it happen. He started having a full-blown panic attack. He backed away from the screen and his face “The look on his face was very frightening,” Morris said.

“I told him to close his eyes and remember this isn't real, his brain is playing tricks on him,” she said. “Then I turned the light blue and asked him to open his eyes. He did, and the distortion went away. And he just sat there and cried like a baby. It is.”

Excited by their success, Morris ordered glasses in the appropriate green tint. When Shara learned that she would soon be meeting her estranged daughter and her grandchildren for the first time, she rushed to deliver them.

“And they arrived the morning he met his granddaughters,” she said. “He met them for the first time and they seemed normal.”

The goal is treatment and education.

Shara is currently working closely with Duchesne and Melo in the Dartmouth lab to help test various interventions to alleviate or reverse the symptoms of PMO.

This study replicated the benefits of green lenses in combating Shara's symptoms and found that manipulating lens color could help other patients with PMO as well. However, the effective colors may vary. Another promising treatment is to display people with perfectly symmetrical faces in PMO, which appears to reduce distortion.

“If it survives further testing, perhaps we can create glasses that allow people to see their faces more symmetrically,” Melo said.

But one of the biggest advances came when the team realized that Sharrah couldn't see distortions in 2D images.

“Most PMO participants have distortions in their real and imaged faces that prevent them from accurately capturing what they are seeing,” says Moro. “In Victor's case, we were able to have him portray a real person's face while looking at an image that we manipulated until it reflected the distortions he saw.”

The study is a “wonderful achievement” and for the first time captures the true nature of PMO, said Dr. Jan Dirk Blom, a psychiatrist and director of the Outpatient Clinic for Rare Psychiatric Syndromes at the Parnassia Psychiatric Institute in The Hague, Netherlands. said.

For Shara, this research is a way to potentially save others from being misdiagnosed by doctors who don't know about this rare syndrome.

“I almost ended up in a mental hospital, and one of the people I contacted at Dartmouth was institutionalized for mental illness. Even though he wasn't mentally ill, he was institutionalized and put on antipsychotic medication. How many others are there?”

