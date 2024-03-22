Effects of exercise on symptom burden and quality of life in patients with metastatic breast cancer













2024 European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC; Summary 1). background “There is a lot of research being done on exercise for health, but [patients] “In the case of early-stage cancer, there are few studies on exercise in patients with more advanced disease,” explained the study's lead author. Anouk Hiensch, M.S., of Utrecht University Medical Center. “Patients with metastatic cancer often receive ongoing treatments aimed at prolonging their lives. Thanks to these treatments, many patients with metastatic cancer live long lives, but over time, their quality of life decreases. Many patients also report a decrease in quality of life. Therefore, supportive care strategies such as exercise are needed to make these patients' lives better,” she added. Research methods and results For the PREFERABLE-EFFECT study, researchers recruited 357 patients with metastatic breast cancer (mean age 55 years) from eight cancer centers in Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Australia. Patients then received 9 or 7 days of individual training, consisting of twice-weekly individual training including resistance, aerobic, and balance exercises supervised by a physical therapist or exercise physiologist, in addition to usual care (n = 178). were randomly assigned to participate in a monthly exercise program (n = 178). Caring alone (n = 179). Patients in both groups were encouraged to be physically active for at least 30 minutes each day and were given an activity tracker. Researchers asked patients about their level of fatigue and quality of life, including pain they were experiencing, at baseline and after three, six, and nine months of follow-up. Overall, patients who participated in the exercise program felt less fatigued and had a better quality of life. The researchers found that patients of all ages seem to benefit from the exercise program, but the greatest improvements were observed in female patients under 50, as well as those experiencing pain at baseline. discovered. However, they stressed that all patients with metastatic cancer should be offered exercise as part of their cancer treatment. “Older patients also benefited from exercise. However, the program may require additional tweaks to benefit as much as younger patients,” Dr. Hiensch suggested. Did. conclusion “Based on these findings, we recommend supervised exercise as part of standard of care for all patients with metastatic breast cancer, especially those who are experiencing pain. if there is, [we] I recommend talking to them [physician] Or are you a nurse first and are looking for a trained exercise trainer to help your patients? [with cancer]” emphasized Dr. Hiensch. “We don't know exactly why exercise is effective.” [these] The patient is suffering from pain, and we believe that this may be because exercise reduces inflammation. We are collecting blood samples from trial participants and we may learn more by studying these samples,” she stressed. The researchers plan to conduct a cost-effectiveness analysis to encourage policy makers and health insurance companies to fund exercise programs for cancer patients. “This study is good news for patients with advanced breast cancer, as it shows that participating in an exercise program as part of a treatment and care package can reduce fatigue and pain and enjoy a better quality of life. is. [Patients] In the case of metastatic cancer, the disease is not necessarily curable, but you can live for months or even years, so it is absolutely important to ensure the best quality of life possible.” I concluded. Michael Ignatiadis, MDa professor at the Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels and chair of the 2024 EBCC, was not involved in the research. Disclosure: Research for this study was funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the ideas or opinions of ASCO®.

