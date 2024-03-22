Intermittent fasting probably won't hurt your heart if done correctly

Important points A new study published by the American Heart Association found that people on a 16:8 intermittent fasting diet have an increased risk of cardiovascular death.

This study has not been published or peer-reviewed.

Doctors said more robust research was needed.

Intermittent fasting has been under the microscope since the American Heart Association (AHA) released research information earlier this week linking dietary patterns to an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease. The results of this study are controversial because they have not been peer-reviewed or published.

according to Information released by AHA, The study analyzed two days of dietary data from more than 20,000 adults who participated in the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2003 to 2018. The researchers then compared that to data collected from people who died in the United States from 2003 to December 2019.

Researchers found that people with an 8-hour daily eating window (which mimics the common 16:8 intermittent fasting diet pattern) had a lower heart rate than those who ate more than 12 to 16 hours a day. They concluded that people were 91% more likely to die from vascular disease. , which is a more typical eating pattern.

The study also found that people who already had cardiovascular disease and who spent less than 10 hours a day eating had a 66% higher risk of dying from heart disease or stroke. Overall, the study results showed that no form of time-restricted eating pattern reduced the risk of death from any cause.

Joseph Dives, D.O.The interventional cardiologist at Northwell Health encourages people to look into the details of the study before making any major conclusions.

“I do not believe that the American Heart Association did any justice by publishing this incomplete and poorly designed abstract, knowing it would be controversial,” he said. told Berrywell. “We get calls asking if patients should stop eating and change their lifestyle. There is no reason to do so based on these results.”

There are red flags to address

The study has not yet been published, the AHA has only shared a press release about it, and it has not been peer-reviewed.

“Peer review is an important part of the medical publishing process to ensure accurate scientific research and dissemination of research results in a methodologically sound manner.” Dr. Megan Kamatha cardiologist at UCLA Health told Berrywell.

“This is a very small study and has significant design flaws,” Duives said. “This is not even a complete study, but a summary presented at a scientific conference.”

The data is also from a very short time frame.

“Two days of dietary data is a limited amount of time when considering outcomes such as cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality,” Kamath said. He also noted that there is “limited information” about what people ate during mealtimes. “It will help us analyze this type of study as well as other complications that these patients have,” she said.

The study was based on survey data, where people filled out information about their eating habits. Dives said it's difficult in science because people aren't always completely honest about what they eat and may not fully remember what and how much they had to eat. There are cases.

This study lacks information on other lifestyle risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as physical activity levels and tobacco and alcohol use.

Duybes suggested viewing these findings as “preliminary data for a study that could someday be large-scale.”

There teeth Data supporting intermittent fasting for health

One of the study's researchers said in an AHA statement that they were “surprised” by the results, given that most data supports the use of intermittent fasting for cardiovascular health. Ta.

Dives agrees.

“There is data showing that intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating are beneficial for health for a variety of reasons,” he said.

A meta-analysis of human and animal studies published in 2019 found that restricting eating windows is associated with an array of benefits, including lower blood pressure, weight loss, and improved longevity. .

Data also shows that while intermittent fasting can help you lose weight, it is less effective than traditional calorie restriction. One study of 139 obese adults in China found that those who followed an intermittent fasting diet lost about the same amount of weight as those who counted their calories and had improved cardiovascular health after one year. It turned out to be equivalent.

A randomized controlled trial of 116 people published in 2020 also found that between those who didn't eat anything from 8pm to noon the next day (16:8 diet) and those who didn't do intermittent fasting. No significant difference was found in weight loss. diet.

Dybes ​​said intermittent fasting may indirectly help heart health by limiting the amount of insulin spikes during the day.

“This is very helpful for your metabolism. Your baseline blood sugar levels are more stable during the day,” he said.

Dybes ​​added that intermittent fasting is also a helpful tool for weight management for some people, as maintaining a healthy weight is associated with cardiovascular health.

Does breakfast make a difference?

Some schools of thought say it's best not to skip breakfast for cardiovascular health when following an intermittent fasting diet, but Kamath said that was still under consideration.

“This is an area of ​​discussion in the medical field as well,” she says. “Most of the ideas about not skipping breakfast center around the theory that breakfast boosts your metabolism and that people who eat breakfast have healthier eating habits, but these have not been proven in large studies. Not.”

Dybes ​​agreed that the data is inconclusive as to whether skipping breakfast is a bad thing. However, “breakfast should be your most caloric meal, and subsequent meals should be low in calories and not heavy,” he said.

Ultimately, the doctors said more robust research is needed to investigate the potential benefits and drawbacks of following an intermittent fasting diet for cardiovascular health.

“We have seen previous studies showing potential benefits. [of intermittent fasting] “When it comes to managing obesity, blood pressure, and diabetes, however, further research is needed to better understand this,” Kamath said, adding, “This is still an ongoing struggle to understand what is best.” “This is a field of medicine that requires more research.” This is done to make formal recommendations in this area. ”

How to practice intermittent fasting in a healthy way

Dybes ​​said it's important to maintain a healthy diet during mealtimes.

“Time-restricted eating needs to be done the right way,” he says. “You can't say, 'You can eat whatever you want for those eight hours.'”

He recommends eating a balanced diet that is primarily plant-based, with plenty of vegetables and white meat and fish.

“It's been proven time and time again mediterranean diet “It’s great for cardiovascular disease outcomes,” he said.

If you're planning an intermittent fasting diet, Kamath recommends talking to your doctor first to “consider your individual medical condition and long-term health goals.”

If your budget allows, it may be helpful to consult a registered dietitian to make sure you're eating well during mealtimes, says Duybes.

“I send quite a few of my patients to a dietitian to discuss what their dietary intake should be,” he said.