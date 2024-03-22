Medicare spending on Ozempic and other GLP-1s is skyrocketing





GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but their effectiveness as anti-obesity drugs has limited weight loss to those struggling to lose weight with other methods. It created a great deal of excitement and high demand among the people. These drugs are also being tested to treat other conditions. FDA just approved new use Wegovy reduces the risk of adverse cardiovascular events. However, the annual cost of these drugs in the United States is – Over $11,000 At recent list prices, the net price may be lower due to rebates negotiated by pharmacy benefit managers, but the financial impact that widespread coverage of GLP-1 drugs will have on Medicare, other health insurance companies, and patients. There are concerns about. Medicare is prohibited under current law Although drugs used for weight loss are not covered, Medicare Part D plans can also cover GLP-1 used for other purposes. Medically recognized indicationsTo reduce cardiovascular risk, including the treatment of diabetes, recent notes From the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The potential costs of getting anti-obesity drugs approved for Medicare coverage pose barriers to their enactment. Law lifting the banthe Medicare-approved use of these drugs has already placed them among the best-selling drugs covered by Medicare. Part DMedicare Outpatient Drug Benefits Program. Analysis of new releases by KFF Medicare Part D spending data According to CMS research, total Medicare spending on these drugs has skyrocketed in recent years, increasing from $57 million in 2018 to $5.7 billion in 2022 (Figure 1). (Total spending does not take into account rebates that would reduce net spending.) As of 2022, Part D features his three GLP-1s for diabetes. Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets), approved in September 2019. and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) was approved in May 2022. <br /> Ozempic spending alone increased significantly from 2021 to 2022. Ozempic rose from 10.th rank among 10 Best Selling Part D Drugs of 2021with total expenditures of $2.6 billion and 6th $4.6 billion will be spent in 2022 (Figure 2). Total spending under Medicare Part D was $240 billion in 2022. Ozempic accounted for 2% of this amount. <br /> Given the relatively high level of total Medicare Part D spending for the two semaglutide products, Ozempic and Libersus, as of 2022, it is likely that Medicare will select this product. drug price negotiation As early as 2025, which would be just over seven years from the initial FDA approval in 2025. Late 2017. (For small molecule drugs like semaglutide, at least 7 years must have elapsed since the FDA approval date to be eligible for selection, and for drugs with multiple FDA approvals, CMS ) Negotiated Medicare prices would then be available starting in 2027. This could reduce total Medicare spending on semaglutide products such as Ozempic, Libersus, and Wigovy. The fact that GLP-1 coverage for approved uses under Medicare Part D is already contributing to the Part D program's total spending is a key consideration in Wegovy's Part D plans. ​This could be a sign of more spending to come, as heart health benefits can now be covered. , if other uses of GLP-1 are approved and policymakers consider legislation that would allow coverage of obesity drugs in Medicare. Competition among GLP-1 drugs may have a modest impact on launch prices and lead to higher rebates negotiated between manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers. Although these drugs offer significant potential health benefits, the combination of concentrated demand, new uses, and high prices for these treatments will reduce Medicare spending, Part D plan costs, and There can be significant pressure on premiums for Part D coverage.

