How to avoid norovirus that spreads disease





An outbreak of a nasty stomach virus is surging, making millions of people sick. Norovirus is highly contagious, but as Consumer Reports explains, there are ways to avoid getting infected and spreading the virus. If you've been experiencing severe nausea and vomiting for several days, the culprit is most likely a bug called norovirus. Yes, norovirus is sometimes incorrectly called gastroenteritis, but it is not actually caused by the influenza virus. Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and in some cases, fever.As many as 21 million infections could occur in the United States each year Norovirus gets a lot of attention for the dire situation it causes for cruise ship travelers, but it can spread quickly in crowded places, and as any parent will tell you. , which means it's very common in schools. To make matters worse, this virus is highly contagious and durable. It can remain on surfaces such as doorknobs and railings for several weeks. So how can we avoid it? Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for norovirus. So hand washing is really the most important thing. That means washing your hands diligently, washing your hands often, and washing them thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer alone is not effective. If someone in your home has been infected with norovirus, disinfect contaminated surfaces with a bleach-based cleaner, or make your own by adding 5 to 25 tablespoons of household bleach to 1 gallon of water. Masu. Wash linens, towels, and clothing that may have been contaminated. If you are sick, please stay home to avoid infecting others. Usually he waits 1 to 3 days for the virus to develop. Drink plenty of fluids, as severe dehydration can send you to the emergency room. Find more Consumer Reports content on KSAT.com.

