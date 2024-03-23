



Reading time: 2 minutes County Public Health is raising awareness about tuberculosis, a treatable and preventable disease, ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on Sunday, March 24th. Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease that primarily affects the lungs and is transmitted from person to person through the air when people with TB cough, talk, sing, or breathe. world tuberculosis day It commemorates the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882. The campaign aims to educate people about the impact of tuberculosis around the world and efforts to prevent tuberculosis-related disease. of San Diego County Tuberculosis Elimination Initiative We are working to eradicate tuberculosis in this region.of The county's tuberculosis control program works with community organizations, health care providers, schools and others to educate people about tuberculosis and how to prevent it. The county also works with people at risk of contracting tuberculosis, providing testing and treatment. The Tuberculosis Elimination Initiative Community of Practice was recently recognized as a 2024 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuberculosis Elimination Champion. “Tuberculosis is a preventable and treatable disease, and we all need to be aware of its symptoms to continue making progress towards its eradication.” wilma wootenMD, County Public Health Officer. “Public health services alone cannot achieve this, so World Tuberculosis Day is an opportunity to thank our partners and raise awareness.” Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss.In comparison, latitudeOtolaryngological tuberculosis infection is asymptomatic and not contagious, but without preventive treatment, people with latent tuberculosis infection are at risk of developing active tuberculosis disease. future. Last year, 243 tuberculosis cases were reported in San Diego County. This means a return to pre-pandemic levels. From 2015 to 2019, there were an average of 244 cases. The county operates a tuberculosis clinic at the North Central Public Health Center, located at 5055 Ruffin Road.Public Health also offers testing locallypublic health centercountywide. To expand this work effort, the county works with champions to: health, hosted San Diego County Tuberculosis Prevention Education and Community Engagement Summittoday at Southeastern Livewell Center. District administration center lights up in red to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, On March 24, it joined other groups across the country and spread as far away as Canada and Australia.

