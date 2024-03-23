The best way to control anger





After a frustrating day at work or fighting, spouseit might be a good idea to call a friend and complain. However, venting will not suppress your anger. According to a recent paper published in Clinical Psychology Review. Researchers studied how activities that increase arousal, such as venting and running, and activities that decrease arousal, such as: meditation Yoga or yoga can help calm a person down. They analyzed 154 studies involving more than 10,000 participants and found that activities that lower arousal were effective in controlling anger. The next time you feel like venting your problems to a friend, consider taking a break and meditating instead. Where am I focusing my attention? If you've never meditated before, it can be difficult to know if you're practicing in a way that will prove effective. Jade Weston, Senior Meditation Producer at Ten Percent Happier, has been meditating for 15 years. Provided by CNBC Make It Three guiding questions you can ask yourself during your practice: Where am I focusing my attention? Notice where your mind wanders and try refocusing on your breathing.

How am I feeling now? Think about how you feel. Don't try to change it, just assess how you feel.

Think about how you feel. Don't try to change it, just assess how you feel. what is my intention? Remember why you wanted to pursue meditation. This will give you the motivation to continue. Answering these questions will help you feel more present in the present moment. “In 15 to 20 minutes, you'll get just the change you need.” You don't need to meditate for a long time to get good results. they are wearing rakhianimeditation expert and CEO of Mind Valley told CNBC's “Make It”. Lachiani recommends no more than 20 minutes of meditation per day. However, it may only take him a minute to reset. “For most people, 15 to 20 minutes is enough to make the change they need,” he says. “Just immersing yourself in silence for 1-3 minutes can do wonders for you.” Rather than lashing out at your relative, a few minutes of silence may help lower your frustration level. Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Apply CNBC's new online course “How to make passive income online” Learn about common passive income sources, tips to get started, and real success stories. Register now and get 50% off using discount code EARLYBIRD.

