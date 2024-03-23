Colorectal Cancer Month: Diseases Among Young Americans

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Monthhighlighting the third most common form of cancer and second most deadly cancer in the world.

Dr. Margaret Chin, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Lynnwood, said the number of young Americans with advanced-stage colorectal cancer has increased in recent decades, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has set standards. He said this was the reason for his decision to withdraw. Recommended screening age From 50 to 45.

“This may come as a surprise to many of us, but statistics show that what was once thought to be a disease of the elderly is now becoming a disease of the young. Professor Chin said.

Chin pointed out that the proportion of infected people under the age of 55 is increasing. almost doubled Over the past 25 years. However, she noted that the total number of colorectal cancer cases has actually decreased, likely due to improved detection.

Chin advised that there are options for how people can get tested. The traditional method is a colonoscopy, but a new method is the FIT kit test, which can be used at home. Chin emphasized the importance of finding the best option for each person.

“The best screening test is the one you do,” Chin emphasized. “I just want to tell people that you can't find cancer if you don't look for it. So talk to your provider about getting tested as soon as possible.”

Colonoscopies are typically performed every 10 years, and FIT tests are performed annually. With a FIT kit, your doctor looks for microscopic blood in your stool sample.

— Eric Tegesoff, Public News Service (Washington)