Health
The mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect young people
milwaukee – 4 years have passed since then COVID-19 pandemic Shut down the world, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated: The toll on young people's mental health continues to be felt.
For students attending school, the pandemic forced an abrupt adjustment to online learning. Some students University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee told FOX6 News they're still spending a lot of time in the digital world, and experts say that can come at a cost.
“It was just hard because we couldn't go to school, we couldn't stay there, we couldn't continue to work,” Jordan Lemon said.
SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get daily headlines and breaking news emails from FOX6 News
When it's at your fingertips, it's hard not to scroll. She said her three first-year students at UWM probably spend about five hours a day on their cell phones, maybe more. But during the pandemic, that number was even higher.
“I looked back at my phone history and I can't even remember the last post,” Bryce Ryan said.
Dr. Tyler Rickards with Rogers Behavioral Health said between social isolation and online learning, the effects of lockdowns are still being felt on teens and young adults.
“Just watching someone do it on a screen or talking about it on a screen isn't as effective,” Rickards says. “They have less social skills, their education is not as good, and some people don't necessarily have that effect.”
Free Download: Get breaking news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Rickards said all of these factors can lead to mental health issues such as anger, depression, anxiety and frustration. However, it is not without hope.
“Just because you feel this way now doesn't mean you'll always feel that way,” he says.
For those feeling lost, Rickards recommends scrolling less and looking up at the world more. “Stop going down the rabbit hole. Get out of your dirty house, go get some sunshine, go talk to people.”
anytime, 988 Lifeline for suicide and crisis Free and confidential support available. Milwaukee County offers free mental health resources and again, 24-hour crisis line To connect people with resources, call 414-257-7222.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/mental-health-pandemic-young-people
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect young people
- Revealed: British-funded French forces are putting migrants' lives at risk with small boat tactics | Immigration and Asylum
- New government spending bill bans U.S. embassies from flying the Pride flag
- Celebrating a Classical Music Legend's Birthday at Broomfield Auditorium This Week
- Aggie coaches embrace change in game day fashion choices
- Las Vegas filmmaker and actor thinks Summerlin Studios could be a success
- Morrison and Davis take first place as the athletics outdoor season begins
- Central Sulawesi Regional Police prepares 2,809 personnel to ensure Jokowi's visit
- Don Lemon admits he took antidepressants after CNN ax | Entertainment
- Why Trump's Properties Can't Save Him From His Huge Bond Problem
- Wedding guest gets slammed for 'inappropriate' dressing as people say it's too much and 'drifts into lingerie territory'.
- Celebrate Spring with the Charles Paddock Zoo Festival