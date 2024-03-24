Mapping the power of the brain





We are learning more and more about the brain every day. Scientists agree that neuroscience is a hot topic now that artificial intelligence and machine learning dominate daily work. “More neuroscience is being practiced in India than ever before. However, there is no cure for mental illnesses such as dementia, movement disorders and autism, and there is a gap between research and solutions in the world and in India. There is a huge gap,” said neuroscientist and director Shona (Sumantra) Chattarji. PhD from CHINTA TCG, High Impact Neuroscience and Translational Applications Center. At a recent conference hosted by the center in Kolkata, Dr. Joshua Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health in Maryland, shared exciting advances in brain science. His research focuses on analyzing brain activity in mice that carry genetic mutations associated with psychiatric disorders. His laboratory focused on studying genetic models of these diseases from an integrative neuroscience perspective and understanding how disease mutations lead to behavioral traits. To accomplish this, he employs an array of neuroscience techniques, including in-vivo imaging, behavioral recording during anesthesia and wakefulness, and optogenetics, which uses light to control brain activity. His research has direct relevance to schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and depression. He has spent his 15 years researching schizophrenia, identifying target regions in the brain at a molecular level. He talked about the use of brain scans of the brain at rest. For example, by scanning the brains of depressed patients, a computer can use algorithms to classify them and map them into clusters. Differences in maps improve understanding of the disease and allow patients to receive a variety of customized treatments. The long-term goal of his SSPsyGene consortium with NIMH, launched in September 2023, is to build a comprehensively annotated resource that describes the central nervous system functions of all neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disease risk genes. was. The current goal of this effort is 100 to 250 protein-coding genes. The resulting data, visualized by behavioral traits, can be integrated across modalities, tissue levels, and genes to advance our understanding of fundamental gene function and ultimately inform the understanding of potential common and unique diseases. A harmonious, integrated knowledge base is created for making inferences. mechanism. Another initiative by NIMH is the advancement of individually measured phenotypes.

Computer Translation for Mental Health (IMPACT). This program aims to enable accurate, data-based assessments in psychiatry, and is capable of transcending diagnoses that span two or more traditional diseases. It is not yet possible to know the exact scope of mental illness that affects an individual. This effort uses large amounts of patient data to develop large groups of individuals with common psychopathology and track them over time. This is done through innovative behavioral tasks, composite measurements, and computational techniques to improve clinical assessment, improve prognosis, and optimize treatment for people with mental disorders. Relationships within this data are identified using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools such as Bayesian models, which are powerful tools for decision-making. The final product of computational technology will help determine at what steps to refine the diagnosis, leading to customized assessment tools in mental health. These data-driven solutions can also help select more effective and targeted treatment options. He mentioned the Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnology (BRAIN) initiative, a collaborative research effort as part of the Human Genome Project aimed at accelerating our understanding of the human brain. Its functions include mapping the brain, understanding neural circuits, and accelerating research into neurological and psychiatric diseases. Initiated in 2013 by the Obama administration, the research involves scientists, engineers, ethicists, and clinicians from a variety of disciplines collaborating to advance our understanding of the brain's complexity and function. . This work is expected to have far-reaching implications for neuroscience, medicine, and technology, and could lead to breakthrough discoveries and applications in the future. In December, scientists working with BRAIN estimated a complete cellular map of the entire mouse mammalian brain, which is similar to the human brain. This cellular map paves the way to a deeper understanding of the human brain, recognized as the world's most powerful computer. Cell Atlas will also lead to the development of a new generation of precision treatments for people with mental disorders. The above could lead to specific gene therapy in Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. Treating the disease is the ultimate goal, but to understand brain diseases, scientists need to know the exact functioning of a normal brain, and the measures listed above may help and speed up the process. (issued March 24, 2024, 00:11 teeth)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/features/spirituality-and-wellness/mapping-the-power-of-the-brain-2948294

