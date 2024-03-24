First measles case reported in Lake County, Illinois, health department announces

LAKE COUNTY, IL (CBS) – Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Chicagoland area, this time in suburban Lake County, Illinois.

The Lake County Health Department said people who were at a Lake Zurich consumer restaurant from March 13 to March 19 may have been infected. People at Advocate Condell Emergency Room in Libertyville on March 20 and March 21 may also have been infected.

Anyone who did not receive the MMR vaccine and was in any location during that time should contact the health department.

Case investigators also confirmed that this case is linked to the current outbreak occurring in the city of Chicago.

The ministry said it is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed, including facilities where confirmed cases were treated.

of Chicago Department of Public Health Measles Dashboard It shows that 17 cases have been confirmed so far, four of which were reported this week.

At least 10 of the measles cases are associated with infection. Pilsen migrant shelter.The city also said it was necessary. Migrants staying in city shelter to receive MMR vaccine To prevent further incidents.

More than 60 cases have been reported in Illinois since 2010, according to the Lake County Health Department.

