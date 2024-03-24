Health
First measles case reported in Lake County, Illinois, health department announces
LAKE COUNTY, IL (CBS) – Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Chicagoland area, this time in suburban Lake County, Illinois.
The Lake County Health Department said people who were at a Lake Zurich consumer restaurant from March 13 to March 19 may have been infected. People at Advocate Condell Emergency Room in Libertyville on March 20 and March 21 may also have been infected.
Anyone who did not receive the MMR vaccine and was in any location during that time should contact the health department.
Case investigators also confirmed that this case is linked to the current outbreak occurring in the city of Chicago.
The ministry said it is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed, including facilities where confirmed cases were treated.
of Chicago Department of Public Health Measles Dashboard It shows that 17 cases have been confirmed so far, four of which were reported this week.
At least 10 of the measles cases are associated with infection. Pilsen migrant shelter.The city also said it was necessary. Migrants staying in city shelter to receive MMR vaccine To prevent further incidents.
More than 60 cases have been reported in Illinois since 2010, according to the Lake County Health Department.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/first-measles-case-reported-lake-county-illinois/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- First measles case reported in Lake County, Illinois, health department announces
- China targets group of senior British politicians with series of cyberattacks as urgent meeting called at Westminster
- Durango-raised athlete to join U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
- Spider Baseball takes series to high point
- Today's earthquake: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
- NCAA men's hockey field is ready. Here's what the bracket might look like.
- Udhayanidhi Stalin slams PM Modi, says it should be called '28 paisa PM'
- Top 10 OTT Web Series Released This Year
- Wake Forest University
- Fani Willis says despite efforts to slow Trump case, 'the train is coming'
- Tiger Shroff's Rambo hits a wall due to budgetary issues; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office verdict to decide his fate! : Bollywood News
- Women's tennis falls 6-3 to Franklin & Marshall