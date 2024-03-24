Does It Help With Weight Loss?

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar made by fermenting apples.

Apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries as an alternative medicine for its purported health benefits. Acetic acid and other bioactive ingredients found in apple cider vinegar are thought to have blood sugar-lowering, lipid-lowering, and other effects.

Over the years, claims have been made regarding apple cider vinegar’s effects on weight loss. While proponents claim that consuming apple cider vinegar before meals curbs appetite and leads to weight loss, very little scientific evidence supports this.

The following article covers what the research says about apple cider vinegar, plus its nutrition profile, safety, and dosage.

What Is Apple Cider Vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is made from the juices of crushed apples. The juice is then mixed with bacteria and yeast and fermented. The process typically takes at least a few weeks.

Reports of apple cider vinegar use date back thousands of years to ancient Egypt and Babylon. Originally, apple cider vinegar was mainly used as a food preservative and natural remedy for specific ailments.

Apple cider vinegar is still used in culinary to this day, acting as a flavor enhancer in salad dressings and sauces.

For years, apple cider vinegar has been marketed as a weight-loss tool that provides quick results. The diet industry has helped launch these claims, leaving some to believe that apple cider vinegar is the secret ingredient they’ve been missing.

Apple cider vinegar is thought to help weight loss by reducing your appetite and helping you feel fuller from your meals. Proponents also claim that the acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar prevents fat from storing in your body and improves your metabolism.

However, while some studies have found benefits of using apple cider vinegar on blood sugar control and lipid panels, there is little to no real evidence of weight loss.



Bottle of apple cider vinegar with fresh apples.

new look casting / Getty Images



Apple Cider Vinegar Nutrition

Various nutrients and bioactive ingredients can be found in apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar contains vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. It also contains small amounts of iron, zinc, manganese, and selenium.

Additionally, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar has about three calories and less than one gram (g) of carbohydrates.

You can also find certain phytochemicals in apple cider vinegar, like gallic acid, catechin, caffeic acid, ferulic acid, and acetic acid. These flavonoids may be the reason for many potential health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Remember that the exact nutrition profile of apple cider vinegar may vary from one product to the next. Some brands may add extra ingredients to their apple cider vinegar, so always check the nutrition label before choosing a product.

What the Research Says

Very few human trials have examined apple cider vinegar alone as a weight loss tool. And those that have don’t portray convincing evidence of lasting positive effects.

In one small study, participants were randomized to either a control or apple cider vinegar group. Those in the apple cider vinegar group consumed two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar daily for 12 weeks while following a restricted calorie diet. Those in the control group only followed a restricted-calorie diet. Compared to the control group, participants in the apple cider vinegar group had more significant reductions in body weight, BMI, hip circumferences, and LDL cholesterol.

It’s difficult to find any additional studies showing similar weight loss results. Other studies have found beneficial effects of apple cider vinegar on parameters like total cholesterol and fasting blood sugar. However, studies on weight loss are sparse.

While health claims surrounding apple cider vinegar point to acetic acid as the reason for its potential weight loss benefits, this has yet to be proven in human trials.

Additionally, according to a 2020 systematic review, there isn’t enough high-quality evidence of any health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Overall, more research is necessary on apple cider vinegar for weight loss. Even though a few studies have found positive results, more large-scale human trials are needed to determine if and how apple cider vinegar may aid weight loss.

Safety Considerations and Potential Risks

Before using apple cider vinegar, you should be aware of various considerations and precautions.

Some people may have an allergic reaction to apple cider vinegar. Therefore, you should avoid apple cider vinegar or its ingredients if you’re allergic to it. Seek immediate medical attention if you have a severe allergic reaction, including itching, hives, and shortness of breath.

Specific populations may need to take extra precautions when using apple cider vinegar. Also, using apple cider vinegar has potential side effects.

Precautions

Some people may need to avoid or limit their use of apple cider vinegar.

There is some evidence that apple cider vinegar use may delay gastric emptying, which is the rate at which food empties from your stomach.

In a small, older study, apple cider vinegar was found to slow the rate of gastric emptying in people living with diabetes and gastroparesis (a condition in which gastric emptying is already slowed).

There are reports that excessive use of apple cider vinegar may lead to low potassium levels (hypokalemia) and bone loss. However, this has not been proven in any clinical trials.

Talk with your healthcare provider before using apple cider vinegar if you have gastroparesis, low potassium levels, osteoporosis, or other health conditions.

Topical Burns

Some people have experienced topical burns from using apple cider vinegar.

Topical burns from apple cider vinegar use have been reported on the skin, mouth, or esophagus.

In one case report, a teenage girl experienced erosion on her nose after applying apple cider vinegar directly to it with the hope of removing a mole.

Burns are thought to be caused by the high acidity of apple cider vinegar. For this reason, it’s vital to dilute apple cider vinegar with water before using it.

Tooth Erosion from Acidic Foods

Due to its acidity, apple cider vinegar may cause tooth erosion, especially if used excessively.

In one lab, apple cider vinegar was found to cause demineralization of human teeth.

When tooth erosion occurs, dental tissues are lost due to processes not caused by bacteria. High intake of acidic foods and beverages is a leading cause of tooth erosion.

Signs of tooth erosion include the following:

Shallow pits on your teeth

Flattening of your back teeth

Exposure of dentin

Tooth pain

Shortening or yellowing of teeth

Only use diluted apple cider vinegar in recommended amounts to avoid tooth erosion.

Digestive Effects

In some cases, apple cider vinegar may cause digestive issues.

Stomach burning has been reported as a side effect of apple cider vinegar.

Indigestion and nausea have also been reported but are not well-documented in the literature.

Apple cider vinegar may also affect digestion for some people by slowing the rate of gastric emptying.

Medication and Supplement Interactions

Apple cider vinegar may interact with some common medications and supplements. Such interactions may cause the medication or supplement not to work as it should.

There is concern that apple cider vinegar may negatively interact with the following medications:

Apple cider vinegar may also interact with certain herbs and dietary supplements, including:

Herbs or supplements that lower blood sugar

Herbs that alter cardiac output (cardiac glycosides)

Horsetail

Licorice

Stimulant laxative herbs or supplements

If you take these or other medications, herbs, or supplements, talk with a healthcare provider before using apple cider vinegar.

Dosage

Apple cider vinegar dosage typically varies and depends on the product and reason for use.

Currently, there are no dosage guidelines for apple cider vinegar. However, a typical dose of apple cider vinegar is one to two diluted tablespoons daily.

According to one study on the effects of apple cider vinegar on lipid profiles, one tablespoon per day may be the optimal dose.

It’s important to note that the acidity of apple cider vinegar products often varies from 4% to 8%. Products with more acidity may require smaller doses or more dilution.

If you opt for apple cider vinegar pills instead of the usual liquid form, follow the dosage directions listed on the label or as given by a healthcare provider.

If you’re unsure what dosage is safe for you, talk with a healthcare provider to learn more.

How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar

There are a few different ways to use apple cider vinegar.

Possibly, the simplest way to use apple cider vinegar is to drink it. However, apple cider vinegar should always be diluted with water before consumption.

It may be best to start with a low dose and work up as needed. Just remember that excessive apple cider vinegar use may cause side effects.

Another common way to use apple cider vinegar is to add it to homemade salad dressings or marinades. Many recipes available online can teach you how to do this.

Plenty of recipes for apple cider vinegar drinks, baked goods, and savory dishes exist. Using apple cider vinegar when cooking may be an excellent way to mask its strong taste if desired.

Gummies and capsules are available if you don’t want to use liquid apple cider vinegar.

Alternatives for Weight Management

Like other supplements, apple cider vinegar alone cannot lead to long-term weight loss and weight management.

While using apple cider vinegar may work as a complementary treatment for weight loss, various alternatives may be more sustainable.

Weight loss and management are about more than what you eat. A holistic approach should be taken.

The CDC recommends healthy eating, regular physical activity, optimal sleep, and stress reduction for weight management. Support from family and friends is also essential during any journey to better health.

While “healthy eating” may have several definitions, the most crucial part of your diet is the balance.

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein are critical to a well-balanced diet. However, there should also be room for fun foods or favorite foods that may not fit into these food groups. Strict food restriction is never the answer.

You can take action by completing a few calculations to determine your energy needs or talking with a registered dietitian.

Summary

Apple cider vinegar has gained popularity as a dietary supplement for various health issues and concerns, including weight loss.

Currently, there is limited evidence of apple cider vinegar’s efficacy for weight loss. However, small studies have shown some promise but more research is needed.

When using apple cider vinegar, certain precautions should be taken to avoid side effects, and some people may need to avoid using it altogether.

To learn more about apple cider vinegar for weight loss or other uses, talk with a healthcare provider.