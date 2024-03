Coronavirus COVID-19: Can a pandemic like COVID-19 or coronavirus occur again? Here are what experts say

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) or coronavirus became pandemic After the World Health Organization declared so on March 11, 2020, human life around the world changed forever. Sky News reports that although the impact of the coronavirus has subsided, experts say the next pandemic could occur at any time. British infectious disease experts said the virus could jump from animals to humans and cause another pandemic, Sky News reported. The report says experts have not specified a timeline for future pandemics, if any, but recommends not to let our guard down. global warming, deforestation As humanity stands on the precipice of an environmental crisis, scientists are sounding a clarion call warning of the dangerous convergence of global warming and rampant deforestation. In the midst of this noisy landscape looms a haunting ghost. This is an ominous omen for a potential pandemic caused by a viral or bacterial pathogen jumping from an animal host to unsuspecting humans. Every time a forest is cleared, every rise in temperature acts as a catalyst, amplifying the probability of such a catastrophe. In this melting pot of ecological upheaval, the delicate balance between species becomes increasingly fragile, leading to urgent pleas for environmental stewardship before the next pandemic emerges from the shadows and casts a devastating shadow on the world. Humanity is invited to listen. Coronavirus – the worst killer since 1918 Globally, the coronavirus ranks as one of the deadliest since 1900. AIDSFor example, it is estimated that about 40 million people were killed, but over a period of more than half a century, not just four years. The 1918 influenza killed between 20 million and 50 million people. Among high-income countries, the United States has one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus. According to a study by Jennifer Nuzzo and Jorge Ledesma of Brown University, the excess mortality rate here is much higher than in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Ta. The new coronavirus, which scientists still don't understand, has been afflicting many people for a long time, including deaths from the virus. FAQ: Q1. When was Covid 19 declared a “pandemic”?

A1. March 11, 2020, World Health Organization (who) has declared the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or “coronavirus,” a pandemic. Q2. What is another name for the new coronavirus infection (Covid-19)?

A2. Another name for Covid-19 is coronavirus

