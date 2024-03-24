What we know after Duchess Kate's cancer diagnosis





of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis news Friday shocked the world. in Video released by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William and is the mother of three young children, said she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy. She did not reveal what type of cancer she has or what type of chemotherapy she is undergoing. However, there are many types and functions of chemotherapy, and their effects on the body vary. Here's what we know: news:The palace has announced that Duchess Kate is suffering from cancer.Charles III's reaction: live update What is chemotherapy? It generally states that chemotherapy is “a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill rapidly growing cells in the body.” mayo clinic. There are many types of chemotherapy, which can be used in combination with other treatments or alone to treat different types of cancer. “Chemotherapy is an effective way to treat many types of cancer, but it also carries the risk of side effects,” Mayo said. “While some chemotherapy side effects are mild and treatable, others can cause serious complications.” Why chemotherapy? Chemotherapy kills cancer cells. But their purposes vary, says the Mayo Clinic. It can be used to cure cancer as the primary or only treatment for cancer.

Chemotherapy can also be used as an “adjunctive therapy” after other treatments, such as radiation or surgery, to kill hidden cancer cells that may remain in the body. Duchess Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January, and the palace announced at the time that her condition was non-cancerous. But on Friday, the princess said in a video statement that “although the surgery was successful…post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer in her.”

Chemotherapy can also be used to prepare the body for other treatments. For example, as a “neoadjuvant therapy” to shrink a tumor before surgery or radiation therapy.

Mayo Clinic says it may also be used to relieve symptoms of some cancers as a “palliative therapy” that provides relief by killing some cancer cells.

It is also used to treat non-cancerous diseases. Chemotherapy can be used in preparation for bone marrow transplants and, in low doses, to treat some autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. What are the side effects of chemotherapy? Side effects may vary depending on the type of chemotherapy used. Some are temporary and relatively mild. Some are serious and life-altering. According to the Mayo Clinic, common side effects include: nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

hair removal

decreased appetite

Malaise

heat

stomatitis

pain

constipation

Easy to bruise

bleeding Most of these side effects are temporary and subside after treatment ends. However, chemotherapy can also have long-term effects that are not always obvious, such as damage to lung tissue. heart problems. Infertility; kidney problems. nerve damage; also increases risk of other cancers. Types of chemotherapy How and where does the type of chemotherapy affect you? IIt must be administered at home, in the hospital, or in other clinical settings and depends on the type of cancer being treated and the severity of the disease. Intravenous fluids are the most common form of chemotherapy. The medicine is given intravenously into the arm or chest. Some chemotherapy drugs can be taken as tablets or capsules, while others can be taken as injections. Chemotherapy creams can be applied to the skin to treat some types of skin cancer. Other forms of chemotherapy can target specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, chest, or central nervous system. Some chemotherapy treatments also target cancer cells directly. For example, postoperative chemotherapy that targets the surrounding area after a tumor is removed.

