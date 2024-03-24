World TB Day 2024: Yes! We can #EndTB!





Today, millions of people around the world celebrate World Tuberculosis Day. The theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2024, “Yes! We can end TB!” is a path to turning the tide against the TB epidemic through high-level leadership, increased investment, and faster uptake. It conveys a message of hope that it is possible to return to the world. Regarding new recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO). Following the commitments made by world leaders at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Meeting to accelerate progress towards ending tuberculosis, the focus this year will turn to translating these commitments into concrete actions. WHO is calling for action on World Tuberculosis Day on a number of fronts to ensure that commitments to end tuberculosis are fulfilled. For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. • High-level leadership and action to eliminate tuberculosis. Now that world leaders have made strong high-level commitments in the Political Declaration of the Second United Nations High-Level Meeting on the Fight against Tuberculosis, we must join forces to act quickly on these commitments. must be moved to. This includes implementing the WHO Director-General's flagship initiative for 2023-2027. • Sustainable investment in resources, support, care and information is essential to ensure universal access to TB treatment and research. Further investment to support the deployment of WHO-recommended TB prevention treatment options, shorter TB treatment regimens, rapid molecular diagnosis and testing for TB infection, and other innovations and digital tools will improve health outcomes. Connect and save millions of lives. Importantly, investment in research and innovation is essential to fast-tracking efforts to reach the ultimate TB goal. • Expanding access to tuberculosis preventive treatment (TPT) and screening services for tuberculosis disease is a priority because it increases efficiency and has the potential to deliver significant health and economic benefits. Integrating TB screening with his TPT not only increases the chance of protecting people from disease caused by TB, but also saves even more lives. Helping countries expand access to tuberculosis prevention treatment is one of the key goals of the United Nations High-Level Conference's Political Declaration. WHO will announce an investment case for scaling up the rollout of tuberculosis prevention and treatment on World Tuberculosis Day. • Eradicating TB requires concerted action by all sectors, communities and civil society to provide the right services and support in the right place and at the right time, and to create a safe environment. Poverty, inequality, malnutrition, comorbidities, discrimination and stigma are the main drivers of the TB epidemic. Therefore, health systems alone cannot achieve progress in the fight against tuberculosis and its root causes. WHO is working closely with countries to support the implementation of multisectoral accountability frameworks and to strengthen multisectoral engagement and accountability. • Address health inequalities to ensure good health for all. We spotlight the importance of tackling health inequalities, including stigma and discrimination, to ensure good health for all. Tuberculosis patients are among the most marginalized and vulnerable and face barriers to accessing treatment. WHO calls for global action to address health inequalities for people with tuberculosis and other diseases. Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Program, said: “We hope that all these joint actions will help advance TB control, save lives and meet global TB targets.” said. “As called for in the Political Declaration of the Second United Nations High-Level Conference, WHO continues to provide global leadership in the fight against tuberculosis and to provide relief to all people, families and communities affected by this deadly disease. “We must maintain the momentum to stop the spread of this ancient disease and get the care needed to those affected.” yeah.” Source: World Health Organization

