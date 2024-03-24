







Although the same traditional risk factors apply to these early-onset cancers, it is becoming clear that there are other important factors as well. “We know there's something else out there,” Knudsen said. Some of this may be revealed in long-term studies by cancer societies that follow people over time and look at lifestyle factors. There are various hypotheses for the increase in colorectal cancer among young people, including the consumption of ultra-processed foods, she said, adding that this generation is more likely to consume these foods than previous generations. Ta. Knudsen said the cancer society is also working to eliminate disparities in cancer outcomes and deaths, and one of the biggest contributing factors is the higher death rates among black men from prostate cancer. In South Carolina, black men are nearly 2.5 times more likely to die, said Dr. Marbella Ford, associate director of population sciences and community outreach and engagement at Hollings College.



The center has a special support program called the South Carolina Prostate Cancer Screening Program for African American Men. SC amenNearly 400 men have registered so far, and 81% have either gotten tested or made an appointment, Ford said. When she first contacted her, she said 88 per cent were overdue for screening, even though eight out of 10 had a GP. Ford said some current guidelines only advise doctors to discuss with patients whether to get a PSA test. “I know those discussions aren't happening,” she said. On her show, she urges men to go for it. Knudsen agrees and believes that patients, even in their 20s, should start talking with their doctors about creating a plan to catch cancer early. When they talk to doctors, she recommended, “Ask one simple question: What is the right test plan for me?” And make sure you screen those. “That could be a game-changer,” Knudsen said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/health/colon-cancer-young-disparities-american-cancer-society/article_0eb0aae6-e86d-11ee-8674-1b728e763e69.html

