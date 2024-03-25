Sydney dogs at risk due to leptospirosis vaccine shortage





city ​​of sydney Double the mouse bait station And the RSPCA has handed out free vaccines following four dog deaths in Glebe, Surry Hills and Darlinghurst. The incident also prompted Dr Christine Griebsch, an animal medicine expert at the University of Sydney, to track the disease. Symptoms of leptospirosis Lethargy, unwilling to move

decreased appetite

vomiting and diarrhea

heat

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and gums)

difficulty breathing

May cause liver and kidney failure

Please note that symptoms are non-specific and can manifest as other diseases “When the outbreak occurred in Sydney around 2019, there was major construction going on, which increased the movement of rodents,” Mr Griebsch said. “This is one of his theories as to why leptospirosis suddenly appeared.” Mr Griebsch said that while data did not yet show a strong link between leptospirosis cases and weather in Australia, researchers overseas had observed a spike in cases after heavy rains and floods. He said that The latest confirmed case in Sydney occurred in Redfern in December when an unvaccinated puppy became ill. Bronte resident Alex Adler was alerted to the disease by her veterinarian when she took her new kelpie puppy Maggie in for a parvovirus shot in February. A leptospirosis vaccine was not available. “We've been told that the risk of infection is pretty low, but if you do get infected, it's a very deadly disease,” Adler said. Alex Adler and Harry Welsh were warned about the disease when they adopted their puppy, Maggie, last month, but a vaccine was not available. credit: Johnny Barrett “It's certainly a concern if you have a small puppy and you don't have vaccines available to protect it when it goes outside.” Although cases of leptospirosis remain rare, owners in affected areas should prevent their dogs from drinking water from puddles or ponds that may be contaminated with rat urine. Loading “Shared dog water bowls can also be a source of infection,” Griebsch says. Problems arose during renovations at the Boehringer Ingelheim factory in the United States, resulting in chronic vaccine shortages. Dr. Greg Little, the company's local regulatory director, confirmed that supply had increased again this month. “Additional vaccine shipments are expected in the coming months, with the goal of achieving reliable and complete supply in the second half of 2024,” Little said. Treidria Biove did not respond to requests for comment. Loading Mr Griebsch and other researchers are calling for a vaccine to be developed to cover different strains of leptospirosis after discovering that the disease was caused by a recent outbreak across the Shoalhaven caused by the australis strain. australis strains are usually found in northern Australia and require the Toledonia viovette vaccine. The Examine newsletter explains and analyzes science with a rigorous focus on the evidence. Sign up to get it every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/the-deadly-reason-your-dog-should-avoid-the-communal-water-bowl-20240320-p5fdsl.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos