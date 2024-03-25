'If you can breathe, you can get tuberculosis': RHHD takes on tuberculosis

Sunday, March 24th, world tuberculosis day.On World Tuberculosis Day, public health workers pledge to: to Educate your community about tuberculosis. to If untreated, it can lead to serious illness or death.

RHHD has a dedicated tuberculosis team to Education and care! The team includes public health nurses Rosalie Bieda and Kenneth Brown, and outreach worker Mehrima Matlod. They work to screen, test and treat tuberculosis throughout Richmond and Henrico.

With nearly 48 years of combined experience at RHHD, Rosalie, Kenneth, and Mehrimah have seen and heard it all when it comes to times. to T.B. Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, they are sharing some facts about tuberculosis that they want more residents to know.



Although there are clear risk factors for tuberculosis, anyone can get it.

Some people are at higher risk of developing tuberculosis. Risk factor May also include being exposed to People with active tuberculosis. Living in a country where tuberculosis is endemic. Or they may live or work in congregate settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, or prisons.

A TB risk assessment helps health care professionals know whether TB testing is appropriate. In Richmond and Henrico, tuberculosis specialists work closely with her RHHD counterparts. refugee clinic to Ensuring that people coming from countries with high rates of tuberculosis can become infected to Easily access the care you need.

It's important to Rosalie wants people to ensure those most at risk of tuberculosis have access to testing and treatment to Please know that tuberculosis is not limited to only a limited number of people. to A community or type of individual: “I have patients from all backgrounds. doDoctors with tuberculosis, teachers with tuberculosis, blue-collar workers, anyone else. ” Recognizing this fact reduces the stigma of the disease and to reluctant to Receive testing and treatment.

“People often think that [TB only impacts] These are poor people and people who are not from the United States,” Mehrima said. “But if you can breathe, you can get tuberculosis.”



Tuberculosis actually manifests in two stages: latent tuberculosis and active tuberculosis.

tuberculosis expert We distinguish between latent tuberculosis, which causes no symptoms and does not show up on chest X-rays, and active tuberculosis, which causes serious symptoms and is contagious.

Rosalie encourages people who have tested positive for latent tuberculosis to Start preventive treatment. doWithout treatment, there is an approximately 10% chance of developing active TB, at which point treatment is not an option.it's always the easiest to Treat the infection, not the disease. ”

Kenneth added that treating latent TB is important because it is not always possible to predict when the immune system will run into problems. “The immune system is what keeps tuberculosis in a latent state, so I tell people, 'If you get really sick with COVID-19, you're the one.'” Dealing with COVID-19 and active tuberculosis cases It turns out.Anything that can impair the immune system can cause tuberculosis to Be active. ”



tuberculosis care doTesting and diagnosis alone are not enough.

Kenneth says, “Tuberculosis is one of the more treatable diseases unless it is drug resistant. Once treated, it usually improves quickly.'' The main point of contact for TB cases is the Department of Health. There are many cases. doBecause doctors have this specialty and medication is required to Treatment of active tuberculosis can be very expensive.

like a community partner Daily Planet Health Service, Crossover Ministry of Healthand a place of healing Currently, we are contributing to the treatment of latent tuberculosis in patients. Once active TB is diagnosed, health departments such as RHHD become involved. to lead contact tracing and to confirm someone has been exposed to Active tuberculosis can be tested and treated.

RHHD also works with clients to Manage long and necessary cycles of antibiotics. People receiving treatment for active tuberculosis will participate. Treatment by direct observationThis means someone will be with you while you take your medication each day.

In RHHD, this person is Mehrima. As an outreach worker, she visits people in their homes and helps them deal with not only their medications, but also the challenges in their lives that can make it difficult to stay on medication. “Our work is to Ensuring people take their medications. to do So they need food and they need shelter,” Mehrima explains. VDH funds social support for tuberculosis patients and builds connections with customers to other services, toah.

Mehrimah adjusts her schedule because she often works with clients who are away from home or have complicated working hours. to obtain to they every day. And because she sees patients for her six months or a year at a time, she builds a lot of trust and connections. to To me 18 or 19 years after the incident! ”



the best thing you can do do• Learn the symptoms.

Mehrima suspects that many people think so. doPeople are unable to get tested for tuberculosis because they mistake their symptoms for respiratory illness. “People think, 'I have a cold, I have pneumonia, I have the flu,' but no one thinks, 'Oh, I'm sick, maybe I'm sick.' No. I have tuberculosis.” symptoms Prolonged cough, night sweats, chest pain, fatigue, etc. to Ask your health care provider if a risk assessment or test for tuberculosis is an appropriate next step.

Kenneth also cautions that tuberculosis is more than just a lung disease. to other parts of the body. Someone may feel pain in the lower back, spine, brain, etc. doNo matter what they try, it won't go away.In that case you may need to Check for tuberculosis. ”

If you or a loved one are experiencing TB-related symptoms or have questions about travel or occupational risks, please contact us. toSame goes for RHHD. tuberculosis team Call 804-205-3501.