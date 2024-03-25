



consumer report has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site. Think of your kidneys as your body's hygiene department, and part of it. Filters waste, toxins, and excess water from the blood. It also balances minerals in the body and releases hormones that help produce red blood cells, control blood pressure, and strengthen bones. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are no longer able to filter blood effectively. This can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, other health problems, and even death. More than a third of people over the age of 65 have CKD, and it is rapidly becoming more common. Although kidney damage cannot be reversed, there are many effective lifestyle and treatments that can control CKD. Eat right, exercise, and stay hydrated The risk of developing CKD generally increases with age. “This is often caused by long-term exposure to medical conditions or drugs that can impair kidney function,” says Laura Mor, a nephrologist and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Setter says. Diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are all known risk factors for kidney disease, as is long-term use of over-the-counter NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and naproxen. According to research, People who regularly use proton pump inhibitors such as esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid), or omeprazole (Prilosec) for frequent heartburn may consider taking a histamine 2 receptor antagonist (Pepcid). 28 times more likely to develop CKD than those using Zantac). Maintaining a diet low in salt and sugar can reduce all of these symptoms and, in turn, protect your kidneys, says Smeska Thavaraja, an assistant professor in the department of nephrology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. . Additionally, a diet high in unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, fish, and nuts can help maintain a healthy weight, which reduces kidney work, Tavaraja says. Physical activity also plays a positive role. “Exercise can help manage diabetes, manage blood pressure, and protect the health of your kidneys,” says Sylvia E. Rosas, director of the Latino Kidney Clinic and an internist at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (like a brisk walk) each week, or about 30 minutes most days.CKD patients who did aerobic exercise or exercise strength training Improvement in symptoms was reported when the treatment was continued three times a week for 12 weeks. Research published in Clinical Kidney Journal in 2019. Also watch your fluid intake, as dehydration can affect kidney function. Tavaraja says that hydrating regularly throughout the day can support healthy body function. Please increase it,” he added. CKD often goes undiagnosed because it often has no symptoms. Screening tests are very important, and if you're over 60 or have high blood pressure or diabetes, Tavaraja suggests you should get one at least once a year. Regular blood tests can measure the level of creatinine, a waste product from muscles, to determine how well your kidneys are working. These test results can be combined with factors such as age, race, and gender to determine your health status. glomerular filtration rate (GFR). The lower the value, the more likely you are to have CKD. Your doctor may also order a urine test to screen for a protein (albumin), which can be an early sign of declining kidney function, Tavaraja says. In some cases, blood tests may be done before anything shows up. People with symptoms of CKD may experience swelling of the feet and ankles, frequent nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath. Be careful of kidney disease If laboratory tests show decreased kidney function for three or more consecutive months, you may be diagnosed with CKD and referred to a nephrologist. Dietary modifications (such as avoiding alcohol and choosing heart-healthy foods low in sugar and salt), exercise, and quitting smoking can help control CKD. There is also growing evidence that diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors can slow the progression of CKD and reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications and other problems. People taking blood pressure or diabetes medications should talk to their doctor about how their medications may affect CKD. In severe cases where the kidneys fail, dialysis or a kidney transplant may be needed, Rosas said. That's why lifestyle prevention and regular check-ups are so important. “If chronic kidney disease is caught early, there is a lot that can be done,” Rosas says. Copyright 2024, Consumer Reports Inc. Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services or accept advertising.read more ConsumerReports.org.

