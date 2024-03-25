Connect with us

Health

Better prevention is needed to reduce cancer rates among young people, experts say

Better prevention is needed to reduce cancer rates among young people, experts say

 


Before Nina di Santo was diagnosed with the disease, she thought colon cancer only affected older, obese men.

She had expressed concerns to her GP about symptoms such as fatigue and irregular bowel habits.

At the time, she was a shift-working mother of three in her late 30s, so none of this raised any immediate red flags.

She was only diagnosed when she returned to her GP with rectal bleeding.

“When I put it all together, I realized what was going on,” she said.

Nina di Santo sits in a hospital bed wearing a face mask and monitoring cap

Nina Di Santo was a mother of three working shifts when she was diagnosed with colon cancer.(Supplied)

Nina's case is classified as an “early-onset” cancer because she was under 50 when she was diagnosed.

Over the past 30 years, doctors and researchers have noticed an increase in the rate at which people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with cancer.

The issue has been put in the spotlight following revelations by Kate, Princess of Wales. Diagnosed with unspecified form of cancer After abdominal surgery.

Oncologist Ranjana Srivastava said she has noticed an increase in the number of patients in their 30s and 40s. This is a sight that was rarely seen 15 years ago.

Mid shot of Dr. Ranjana Srivastava

Dr Ranjana Srivastava said the number of patients in their 30s and 40s with colorectal cancer is increasing.(ABCRN)

“We're seeing more young patients with progressive disease,” she says.

Some cancers that are increasing among people under age 50 are those related to the digestive system.

According to data collected by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2000 around 2% of colorectal cancers were diagnosed in people under 40 years of age.

Last year it was 6%.

Additionally, a Cancer Council study that analyzed more than 10 types of cancer, including cancers affecting the bowel, liver, breast and thyroid, found that the incidence of obesity-related cancers in Australia was the highest for people born in 1983. It was found that the number of children born in 1983 was almost four times that of people born in 1983. 1940s.

we need to change the way we live

Doctors believe one of the main factors may be related to lifestyle.

Dr. Srivastava said excessive alcohol consumption, lack of sleep, obesity, smoking, not getting enough exercise and a poor diet high in processed foods can all be contributing factors.

“What we eat and stress affect our gut microbiome,” says Dr. Srivastava.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-26/bowel-cancer-young-people-early-onset-cancer-diagnosis/103630016

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: