Two-dose rule for health workers could be scrapped as NSW Health reviews new coronavirus vaccination requirements
Health workers in New South Wales may no longer have to meet coronavirus vaccination requirements as the New South Wales Government considers lifting a pandemic-era ruling.
Under the current occupational health and safety framework, all NSW Health staff must have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine unless there is a medical contraindication.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the requirement was introduced in August 2021 to protect staff, their families, patients and the wider community from coronavirus.
“but [NSW Chief Health Officer] doctor [Kerry] Chant and I realized that the system needs to continue to function even after the peak of COVID-19,” he said.
“That's why we need to consider whether we can take back some of these obligations.”
Park said he would consider lowering the two-dose requirement only after consulting with health care workers, who have a 98% vaccination rate.
“These obligations were introduced in the midst of a pandemic in a very different environment to the one we are currently dealing with.
“We believe it is time for our employees to address this issue.”
New South Wales is not the first state to remove vaccine requirements, with both Queensland and Western Australia no longer requiring health workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Victoria still requires health workers to be fully vaccinated, while South Australia only requires some health workers to meet this standard.
Park said compulsory influenza vaccination for medical workers will continue.
Review support available
Australian Medical Association NSW branch president Michael Bonynge said COVID-19 vaccinations were “crucial to keep health workers and the public safe during the pandemic”.
However, he said the requirements could become outdated “as the evidence continues to be evaluated.”
Dr Bonning said the NSW AMA would continue to encourage “everyone to get vaccinated where recommended.”
Associate Professor Holly Seal, an infectious disease expert at the University of New South Wales, also said she supported the government's review.
“Vaccine recommendations are continually considered based on the latest evidence, including disease trends, case numbers and severity. “Because we want to keep it that way. That would be considered best practice for all of our vaccines,” she said.
“That includes vaccination requirements for health care workers.”
Resources should be used appropriately
Dr. Seal said the review of vaccine requirements could help revitalize other areas of the state's health department.
“Rolling out a vaccine program within a health system will take a significant amount of effort, so it is important that these resources are used appropriately.”
He said new evidence shows health workers are leaving the workforce, with those most at risk of severe outcomes, including older Australians, those with weakened immune systems and those with chronic health conditions. He said this means the company may continue to focus on people.
He said there was a need to provide “up-to-date vaccines” to people at high risk of serious harm from coronavirus.
“And at this point, there's some work to be done on that.”
According to government dataAround 3.3 million Australians aged 65 and over received their last vaccination more than six months ago.
In comparison, around 1.21 million Australians aged 65 and over have been vaccinated in the past six months, following federal Department of Health recommendations.
Dr. Seal added that vaccines are always recommended, especially for healthcare workers.
“Vaccine programs are resource-intensive, which is why we are constantly reviewing our vaccination programs,” she said.
He said everyone was at risk of potentially developing “severe outcomes” from the coronavirus, but that the risk was currently low “for a large proportion of the population that would be considered healthy.” He said it is being considered.
“We understand that the situation may change with different variants, but NSW Health is making this decision based on the current evidence.”
