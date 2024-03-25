Researchers develop deep learning model to predict breast cancer





Researchers say they have developed a new interpretable artificial intelligence (AI) model to predict five-year breast cancer risk from mammograms, according to a new study published today. RadiologyJournal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women (approximately 13% of the U.S. female population) will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime, and 1 in 39 women (3%) will die from invasive breast cancer. He says he will. For many women, breast cancer screening with mammography is the best way to detect breast cancer early, when treatment is most effective. Regular mammography can greatly reduce your risk of dying from breast cancer. However, it remains unclear how screening alone can accurately predict which women will develop breast cancer. Mirai, a state-of-the-art deep learning-based algorithm, has demonstrated proficiency as a tool to help predict breast cancer, but little is known about its inference process, making it difficult for radiologists to May be overly reliable or inaccurate. Diagnose. “Mirai was a black box, a very large and complex neural network similar in structure to ChatGPT, and no one knew how Mirai made decisions,” said lead author of the study. said John Donnelly, BS, Ph.D. student in the Department of Computer Science at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. “We have developed an interpretable AI method that can predict breast cancer one to five years in advance from a mammogram. AsymMirai is much simpler and easier to understand than Mirai.” In this study, Donnelly and colleagues from the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Radiology compared a newly developed mammography-based deep learning model called AsymMirai with Mirai's one- to five-year breast cancer risk predictions. AsymMirai is built on the “front-end” deep learning part of Mirai, but with modules that can interpret the rest of its complex methods: a local bidirectional method that examines tissue differences between left and right breasts. Replaced with dissimilarity. “Previously, differences between left and right breast tissue were only used to help detect cancer, not to predict cancer in advance,” Donnelly says. “We discovered that Mirai uses comparisons between the left and right sides, which allowed us to design a significantly simpler network that also performs side-to-side comparisons. ” For this study, researchers analyzed 210,067 mammograms from 81,824 patients in the EMory BrEast Image Dataset (EMBED) from January 2013 to December 2020 using the Mirai and AsymMirai models. I used both and compared them. The researchers found that their simplified deep learning model performed almost as well as the state-of-the-art Mirai in predicting breast cancer risk between 1 and 5 years. This result also confirms the clinical importance of breast asymmetry, thereby highlighting the potential of bilateral dissimilarity as an imaging marker of future breast cancer risk. Because the theory behind AsymMirai's predictions is easy to understand, Donnelly said it could be a valuable aid for human radiologists in breast cancer diagnosis and risk prediction. “Based solely on local differences between left and right breast tissue, we can predict with surprisingly high accuracy whether a woman will develop cancer within the next one to five years,” he said. “This could have implications for society in the not-too-distant future, as it could affect how often women get mammograms.”

