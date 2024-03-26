Health
Dairy cows in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird flu
U.S. authorities announced Monday that milk taken from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for avian influenza.
Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed that the influenza virus, strain A H5N1, has been known for decades to cause outbreaks in birds and occasionally infect humans. In these states and New Mexico, the virus is affecting older dairy cows, causing reduced milk production and decreased appetite.
The move comes a week after Minnesota officials announced that goats on a farm that had been experiencing an outbreak of avian influenza among poultry had been diagnosed with the virus. This is believed to be the first time that avian influenza, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, has been detected in livestock in the United States.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the commercial milk supply is safe and the risk to people is low. Dairy manufacturers should only allow milk from healthy animals into their dairy products. food Supplies are in short supply and milk from sick animals is being diverted or thrown away. The process is required for milk sold through interstate commerce because pasteurization also kills viruses and other bacteria, officials said.
“At this time, there are no concerns about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this situation poses a risk to the health of consumers,” the Department of Agriculture said in a statement.
The federal government said tests on cattle found no changes in the virus that could make it easier to spread to humans.
Texas dairy farmers first became concerned three weeks ago when their cows started contracting what officials are calling a “mystery dairy cow disease,” Texas Department of Agriculture Secretary Sid Miller said. said Department of Agriculture Secretary Sid Miller. .
“I had never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It felt like I had a cold.”
The state Animal Health Board has begun an investigation that includes testing for avian influenza, spokeswoman Erin Robinson said. Based on the findings in Texas, USDA officials believe the cows contracted the virus from infected wild birds.
Experts say the animals appear to recover on their own within seven to 10 days. This is different from avian influenza outbreaks in poultry, where the flock must be killed to remove the virus. Approximately 80 million birds have been lost from U.S. commercial flocks since 2022 due to outbreaks.
So far, the virus appears to be infecting about 10% of lactating cows in the affected herds, said the food animal veterinarian and Western Institute for Food Safety and Security at the University of California, Davis. said Michael Payne, a biosecurity expert.
“This looks nothing like high-passage influenza in bird flocks,” he said.
Avian influenza was detected in unsterilized clinical samples taken from sick cows from two dairy farms in Kansas and one dairy farm in Texas. The virus was also detected in nose and throat swabs from another Texas dairy.
Officials said the situation was evolving rapidly. Officials from three states are also involved, as well as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa, another dairy-rich state, said it was monitoring the situation.
Dairy industry officials say producers have implemented enhanced biosecurity efforts at U.S. farms, including limiting the amount of movement on and off the premises and restricting visits by employees and essential personnel. It is said that it has started.
Prof Payne pointed out that avian influenza has so far been reported in 48 different mammalian species, adding: “It was probably only a matter of time before avian influenza spread to ruminants.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/dairy-cattle-texas-kansas-tested-positive-bird-flu-108482835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dairy cows in Texas and Kansas test positive for bird flu
- PTI launches campaign in Swat for Imran's release – Journal
- Hasto bluntly says PDIP Hattrick wins elections without Jokowi effect
- Madonna ends her epic Celebration tour with a historic free concert in Brazil! | Entertainment
- Men's hockey: Chase Brand signs a professional contract with Reading of ECHL – Park Rapids Enterprise
- History-making runner says she did Barkley Marathons to inspire women. #BBCNews #Shorts
- Papua New Guinea earthquake: Five people killed and 1,000 homes damaged; Rescue efforts are underway
- 'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Refuses to Let Son Become a Child Actor
- Hawks end season in heartbreaking fashion
- Fact Check: Trump Tells a Stunning and Absurd Story About the New York Stock Exchange
- Costco was planned on the former 1996 Atlanta Olympic tennis center in Gwinnett
- Paula Weinstein, Hollywood Executive and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dies at 78 | Entertainment