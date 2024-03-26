Health
Prolonged spread of coronavirus infection: Report finds teachers and healthcare workers are the most vulnerable professions
Teachers are among the most susceptible professions to contracting the coronavirus, which can still affect people four years after contracting the virus, a new study has shown.
University of Otago Associate Professor Amanda Kvarsvig led the study, which looked at an overview of the evidence on long coronavirus.
she said morning report We needed to take COVID-19 seriously.
“Many scientists at home and abroad currently believe that the spread of this infectious disease is [of Long Covid] teeth likely to increasethat is a reason to take precautions.
“There was a lot of optimism that this disease would go away soon, but we're now seeing very solid evidence that that's not going to happen.”
Global studies estimate that between 4 and 14 percent of people infected with COVID-19 continue to experience long-term symptoms ranging from mild to severe.
Kvarsvig said some of the report's co-authors had lived through the long coronavirus.
“Some of the people who contracted Long Corona at the beginning of 2020 are still not feeling well. So, alongside the huge impact that Long Corona has had on health, we are not being listened to. The experience of not being believed is very harmful for them.”
The report found that There is no cure for long coronavirusTherefore, there were limits to its management.
Mr Kvarsvig said the government's response was important.
“The cost of doing nothing will be very high, both human and economic.
“We see it clearly.”
When looking at occupational risks, teachers are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 in New Zealand, followed by healthcare workers, she said. In turn, they were most likely to be infected with the long coronavirus.
The report recommended three measures for the government to take immediately.These include risk assessment, reducing the spread of Covid; Extension of vaccination eligibility For young groups.
He said COVID-19 is a “syndrome” that causes chronic illness, which in turn leads to increased susceptibility to COVID-19.
“There are significant health equity implications for Māori and Pacific peoples and people with disabilities and underlying health conditions,” the report said.
University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker is one of the study's 14 authors.
he said first up So far, the indications are that Long Covid could last for four years, the period for which data is available.
“Our overall conclusion is that many people are being disabled and we need to act very vigorously to manage this risk,” Baker said.
He said there were more than 200 distinct symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“There are certainly very wide-ranging effects, but the main effects would be fatigue and brain fog.”
Some effects are short-term, mild, and transitory, while others can be life-altering, such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes, chronic fatigue syndrome, and all kinds of neurological effects.
Mr Baker said the government needed to intervene.
He said there was evidence that the coronavirus could be harming all New Zealanders, including unborn children.
“We believe things like employee productivity and demand for health care services will be affected. So it's much better to prevent than to react to the growing number of people with long-term disability from this infection.” said Baker.
But National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said the government would not commit to introducing minimum standards to prevent that.
she said first up There were no plans to introduce guidelines on ventilation and air quality.
He said the Ministry of Health had launched a program to support long-corona patients and had also set up an advisory group to assess the evidence and advise on practice guidelines.
“I would like to say to those who have been infected with long-coronavirus, we know that it is extremely difficult, and this is a problem for many chronic health problems that we are trying to manage through the public health system. It’s about being in line with the state.”
