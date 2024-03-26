Chicago health officials announce new policies to slow measles outbreak





Chicago health officials announced Monday that residents of the Pilsen immigrant shelter will need to receive a second dose of the measles vaccine 28 days after receiving the first dose. The Chicago Department of Public Health said the new policy is needed as measles cases continue to rise among young children at the Halstead Street shelter. The second dose helps protect preschoolers until they have fully developed immunity to measles, and it also helps prevent them from infecting other children who have not received their second dose. The city made the announcement on the 26th. Measles casesOf those, 19 were children under the age of five, and most cases were linked to the Pilsen migrant shelter. “The MMR vaccine is the best protection against the virus, but children, particularly those under the age of five, are at greatest risk of contracting measles after a single vaccination,” CDPH Director Olusinbo Ige said in a statement. ” he said. Some of these cases occurred at the Halstead Asylum, which is not surprising. We understand this is a challenge for families, but we want to do everything we can to protect young children from measles by ensuring they receive both doses of the MMR vaccine. ” Health officials said the policy has been expanded to include children aged 1 to 5. Families in shelters with children between the ages of 1 and 5 will be asked to stay home until 21 days after their second vaccination, or 21 days after their last exposure if vaccination is not possible. Health officials say the new policy will affect about 50 children at the shelter. All eligible children have already received at least one vaccination. initial symptoms Symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes usually appear within one to two weeks after contracting the virus, according to the CDC. The rash may appear 3 to 5 days after the initial symptoms begin. What is a “highly infectious” virus? spread The virus can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing or coming into contact with an infected person, and can survive in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the space, according to the CDC. People infected with the virus can spread the infection for up to four days before and after the rash appears, and 90% of people who are exposed to the virus without immunity will become infected. A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting the city with its response to the outbreak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/2024/03/25/chicago-health-officials-announce-new-policy-to-slow-measles-outbreak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos