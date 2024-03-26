As bird flu cases rise, cleaning bird feeders can help prevent the spread

concerns about Avian influenza has been on the rise since the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Announcement of discovery of infection in dairy cows in two states earlier this week.

The agency announced on Monday the existence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as avian influenza. Detected in unpasteurized milk samples It was collected from cows on two dairy farms in Kansas and one dairy farm in Texas. USDA, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is further investigating reports of sick cattle in these states and New Mexico.

Further tests over the weekend, following reports of dead birds found on farm grounds, showed that the previously known source of the disease was wild birds, rather than domestic birds. The agency has reaffirmed that the likelihood of human transmission remains low, with FDA saying, “At this time, there are no concerns about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this situation poses a risk to the health of consumers.'' ”.

The CDC, which tracks cases of bird flu in animals and people across the United States, have a current health risk There are no signs of human-to-human transmission and it is listed as “low.”

As of April 28th, only one case It has also been reported in humans.

The CDC has been tracking cases of avian influenza in wild birds since January 2022 and reported a total of 9,181 cases of wild bird influenza on March 13. Poultry cases have been tracked since February 8, 2022, and were last reported on March 20 with 82,048,716 cases.

These numbers are not particularly worrying because of the protective measures we have in place, the agency said. But some experts say people should check their own backyards to make sure they're not unintentionally contributing to the spread of infection in the form of unmaintained and abandoned bird feeders or water holes. He advises that you should consider doing so.

Here's what you need to know to keep birdy visitor accommodation clean and safe.

Keep bird feeders clean

You don't have to give up the love of feeding and enjoying the presence of your feathered friend because of the possibility of infection. Diseases like bird flu are difficult to transmit to humans and are not commonly prevalent in the United States. If you want to give local birds a place to hang out in your garden, there are some simple precautions you can take.

Todd Schneider, wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Bird flu is not the only disease that can be spread by feeding or bathing birds. Fungal problems such as salmonellosis, aspergillosis and avian pox may also be a concern.

To counter this possibility, Schneider suggested:

Clean the feeder weekly using a 10% bleach solution (1 part bleach to 9 parts water) and rinse thoroughly. After cleaning, dry the feeder completely. Wear protective gloves while cleaning and wash your hands carefully after cleaning.

Rake up bird seeds, shells, and feces from under the feeder at least twice a week. Wear a mask to avoid breathing in fungal spores stirred up by raking.

If you have multiple feeders, space them out to limit bird gathering.

Move the feeder regularly. Being just 20 feet apart reduces the risk of disease transmission.

Bird bathing and wild bird breeding

Bird feeders are not the only potential source of illness for avian visitors. Birdbaths, homes, and other structures should be kept clean and maintained as well to reduce the spread of potential infections and avian diseases.

If you have a birdbath:

Change the water every 2-3 days to prevent algae buildup and prevent mosquito breeding.

Sweep up and discard the droppings near the base of the birdhouse.

Regularly remove any wet food, seeds, or other debris left around the tub.

Similarly, hobbyists who keep birds such as chickens on their property should keep their livestock safe and isolated from potentially infected wildlife.

If you have chickens or other birds On your premises:

Be sure to provide adequate fencing and security to prevent pet birds from coming into contact with wild birds or other animals.

Avoid unprotected contact with poultry (fowl) that appears sick or dead.

Avoid touching surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds.

If you need to interact with a sick bird that is part of your flock, Please note the following:

Use protective equipment such as gloves, an N95 mask (if available), or if not, a close-fitting face mask (such as a surgical mask), and eye protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water after touching the bird.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes after coming into contact with birds or surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds.

Change clothing before coming into contact with healthy poultry or handling wild, captive, domestic, or other pet birds. Next, throw away your gloves and face mask and wash your hands with soap and water.

What is avian influenza?

Avian influenza, also known as avian influenza, is a contagious disease that spreads among wild birds around the world and can infect poultry and other animal species. The virus does not usually infect humans, but sporadic infections have been reported. There are several strains that belong to the influenza A virus.

According to , the most common subtypes that can affect humans are A(H5N1), A(H7N9), and A(H9N2). cleveland clinic. In humans, symptoms are similar to the typical flu, but can progress to more severe respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms in people include:

Fever above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

cough.

My body and muscles hurt.

sore throat.

Nausea and vomiting.

diarrhea.

Stuffy or runny nose.

Conjunctivitis (conjunctivitis).

Shortness of breath (difficulty breathing).

pneumonia.

Acute respiratory distress.

Respiratory failure.

In birds, the following symptoms appear:

Loss of appetite and fatigue.

Death without warning.

Your eyelids may become swollen, red, or itchy.

Twisting of the head and neck.

Parts of the body, including the legs, turn purple.

protect yourself

Although avian influenza infection is rare and unlikely, there are some basic precautions to keep in mind. According to the CDC: