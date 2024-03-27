Dengue fever alert: Puerto Rico declares epidemic





Puerto Rico has declared an epidemic of dengue fever as the number of cases continues to rise. According to the government, at least 549 cases have been reported and more than 340 people are hospitalized. Island Health Department. “As of March 21, 2024, the Department of Health's disease epidemiology surveillance has observed a 140% increase in the number of dengue cases in Puerto Rico compared to the same period last year,” the ministry said in a press release on Monday. ” he said. Here's what you need to know: What is dengue fever? Dengue fever is a potentially deadly viral infection that is caused by mosquitoes and transmitted to humans. This virus is usually more common in tropical and subtropical regions. Some people who are infected with the virus show no symptoms at all. However, people with symptoms experience high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. World Health Organization (WHO). Puerto Rico's Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said in a post on X that he is monitoring the dengue fever and coronavirus outbreak. “The increase in dengue cases requires all components of society to work together to prevent the infection and spread of this virus, which is why we call for prevention,” Melado López said. I wrote. Dengue outbreak in Jamaica September 23rd, Jamaica Ministry of Health A dengue epidemic was declared after an increase in the number of cases was reported. According to the report, there were 1,060 confirmed cases of dengue fever on the island at the time. Jamaica US Embassy. By November, health officials reported more than 3,100 infections and nine deaths. According to the Guardian. Dr. Jacqueline Bissasole McKenzie, Jamaica's Chief Medical Officer, said in January that dengue remains a concern in the country, and urged residents to monitor their water containers for mosquitoes and avoid potential breeding sites. and urged people to wear protective clothing and mosquito repellent to prevent the spread of dengue fever. disease. CDC issues travel warning after dengue outbreaks in several countries Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) On February 28, the United States issued a Level 1 travel alert for U.S. travelers traveling abroad. The following countries are reporting an increase in dengue cases: Argentina

Brazil

Columbia

Costa Rica

French Guiana

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

haiti

Jamaica

martinique

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

paraguay

Peru

Saint Bartholomew

St. Maarten

Turks and Caicos Islands The CDC also warns travelers to protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites. Ahjane Forbes is a reporter on USA TODAY's National Trends team. Ajane covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy topics.Please email her at [email protected] .follow her her Instagram, thread and X @forbesfinest.

