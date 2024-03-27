Doctors focus on screening during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month





new york – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time of year to raise awareness about the disease. Killing thousands of patients under 50. Therefore, the guidelines have been updated to start reviews sooner. “I'm a stage 3 colorectal cancer survivor,” Jennifer Jones said. “When I was diagnosed with cancer at age 50, I was shocked. Not only did I have cancer, but I was told that I had five years to live.” Jones is a former Radio City Rocket I love fitness and am always active. “I always thought of this disease as an old man's disease,” she says. Dr. Stephen Recon says even if you do everything right, it doesn't eliminate your risk of developing colorectal cancer. “Just by reducing the risk, it increases the importance of screening, especially for patients who don't seem to have any risk factors. We can detect cancer and catch it earlier,” said Li Kong. The risks are even greater for African Americans. They are approximately 38% more likely to die from colorectal cancer than non-Hispanic whites. “The reasons are multifactorial. In part, they may be related to access to care, insurance status, trust in the health care system, and other modifiable risk factors such as smoking and obesity.” said Mr. Li Kong. The recommended age for colorectal screening is 45 years for everyone. “I turned 45 last year, and the first thing I did was get a colonoscopy,” Li Kong said. Just talking about colonoscopies may make some people uncomfortable, but medical professionals are finding creative ways to make colonoscopies more accessible and enjoyable. Community events such as a giant model of the colon at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center help spread the word that screening saves lives. “The whole idea of ​​a colonoscopy is to make sure that something you don't want happens,” said Dr. Mark Gilder, director of robotic surgery services at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. is the most powerful.” “Polyps themselves are benign collections of cells. When a doctor removes a polyp and removes it, there is no risk of cancer developing in that area.” Gilder said there are some symptoms to look out for. “Experience and recognize bleeding, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, discomfort, fever, weakness, and fatigue,” he says. “I had some symptoms that bothered me about my stomach, but I thought it might be irritable bowel syndrome,” Jones said. She was deemed cancer-free in 2019 and is sharing her story with others. “I feel like everything in life happens for a reason. Some things we should know, some things we shouldn't. If my journey has this and I want to use my platform to If it was God's will for me to talk about this, I would do it,'' Jones said. More from CBS News dave carlin



Dave Carlin is a reporter for CBS2 News, covering breaking news and major events in the tri-state area.

