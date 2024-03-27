Live eel slips into Vietnamese man's rectum and is removed







alive eel surgically removed from vietnamese man It is believed that the abdomen of right By surgeons. The 34-year-old man was found after going to Haiha District Medical Center. Quang Ninh province He is complaining of excruciating stomach cramps.The unidentified man was admitted to the hospital after the procedure was successful, but when he woke up, he complained of mild abdominal pain. It is still unclear how the eel got into the man's rectum and traveled from there. colon In the abdomen. The fact that the marine animal was found alive and continued to live even after it was removed also baffled doctors. Medical experts at the facility believed the eel entered the man's rectum and then slipped into the man's colon, Oddity Central reported. X-rays and ultrasound results revealed that a foreign object was embedded in his stomach. "This is a rare case," said Pham Manh Hung, head of the department of surgery. "The rectum is prone to bacterial infections and has a large amount of stool, but the surgery was performed without any problems.''

The 12-inch long marine animal was found alive inside the man's stomach and had to be removed in emergency surgery. Eels were responsible for a potentially fatal disease called peritonitis, an infection of the stomach lining. I also had intestinal perforation. A meticulous surgical procedure was performed to remove the eel and some of the damaged tissue. Skin care tips to follow before heading out for Holi festival

