Honey is said to help treat hay fever symptoms – here's what research says about this claim
Honey has a long history of being revered as a natural remedy across many cultures. Ancient civilizations recognized its therapeutic potential and used it for various medical purposes. For example, the ancient Egyptians, Assyrians, Chinese, Greeks, and Romans used it for: heal wounds. And many cultures continue to use it as a treatment even today. sore throat and cough.
Some people claim that honey relieves hay fever symptoms. Proponents of this method claim that honey is effective thanks to its purpose. Anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic effects (However, empirical evidence on this is lacking).
But what does the science actually say about this? ancient treatment? Recent research on the potential of honey Alleviation of hay fever symptoms have appeared interesting discovery It certainly warrants further investigation.
One of the interesting aspects being studied is honey's ability to act as a type of substance. immunotherapy – Treatment strategies aimed at modifying the immune system's response to allergens.
immunotherapy It involves exposing the immune system to gradually increasing amounts of allergens, such as pollen, in a controlled manner.This exposure will be helpful Over time, the immune system becomes desensitizedreduce sensitivities and reduce allergic reactions.
for example, one study People who took local honey daily for four weeks alongside allergy tablets were found to have significantly improved hay fever symptoms compared to those who took allergy tablets alone.
honey's anti-inflammatory properties There is a lot of interest in hay fever. Honey contains various bioactive compounds. Flavonoids and phenolic acids, exhibits anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds work by preventing inflammation in the body and may reduce many of the symptoms caused by allergic reactions, such as nasal congestion and runny nose.
Honey is also proud rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, etc. These antioxidants scavenge harmful free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage cells and cause inflammation. By neutralizing free radicals, honey protects cells and tissues from damage and helps reduce allergic inflammation (and allergy symptoms).
Honey also has prebiotic properties, which may further explain its potential in managing hay fever symptoms. Prebiotics are substances that promote the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria and enhance gut health.New evidence suggests that Prebiotic properties of honey The composition and function of the gut microbiota may change.
A healthy gut flora is essential for: maintain a balanced immune system Prevents abnormal immune reactions, including allergic reactions. Honey may indirectly influence our response to seasonal pollen by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and strengthening intestinal function.
Things to consider
Not all honey is created equal. Where it is sourced and how it is processed can have an impact. Treatment possibilities.
Raw honey, which is minimally processed and retains more natural compounds, is often preferred for its potential health benefits.
The composition of honey also depends on the types of plants visited by bees. Monofloral honey, which is primarily derived from the nectar of a single plant species, may contain the following ingredients: specific compounds It has therapeutic advantages over multifloral varieties (derived from multiple plant species).
When considering the use of honey to relieve hay fever symptoms, it is important to consider and take note of practical considerations.
research recommends You need to consume 1g of honey per kg of body weight daily to have any effect. For a person weighing 80 kg, this is equivalent to 4 tablespoons of honey every day.Research also recommends consuming honey Before and forever It provides the maximum effect on the symptoms of hay fever season.
It is important to note that honey is not suitable for everyone. Children under 1 year of age should not consume honey. Risk of botulism, is a rare but serious disease. People with severe hay fever or asthma should consult their doctor before using honey. allergic reaction Bee products can have serious effects.
Honey shows promise in managing hay fever symptoms, but it should be a complement, not a substitute. conventional treatment It may not work equally well for everyone, so get it prescribed by your doctor. If you are experiencing severe hay fever symptoms, honey is unlikely to provide sufficient relief.
https://theconversation.com/honey-is-said-to-help-with-hay-fever-symptoms-heres-what-the-research-says-about-this-claim-225728
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
