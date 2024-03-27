Ross River virus: Mosquito numbers soar as Queensland records more than 1,500 cases | Health

Holidaymakers planning a trip to the region this Easter long weekend should take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites as cases of the Ross River virus surge, with more than 1,500 cases recorded. warned to hide. queensland alone.

Nine per cent of mosquito traps in Queensland – most of them in the state's south-east – tested positive for the virus, which causes swollen and painful joints, fever and rashes.

This virus is transmitted from mosquitoes to humans, but not from person to person. People usually recover within a few weeks after the initial infection, but some people may experience symptoms for several months.

Dr. Stephen Conaty New South Wales The Department of Health said warm, wet conditions were expected to result in “significant numbers” of mosquitoes in New South Wales, particularly in the state's north, over the coming weeks.

“Easter can be a busy time with people traveling across NSW to visit family and friends, spending time outdoors and participating in activities such as camping,” Mr Conaty says.

“There are no specific treatments for these viruses. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid mosquito bites.”

As of Wednesday, 1,562 cases of Ross River virus had been recorded in Queensland since January 1, and 125 cases had been recorded in New South Wales this year.

Eight new cases were recorded in Victoria between January 1 and March 3.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said Ross River virus infections typically begin to increase with the onset of wetter and warmer weather in December and peak in February and March. Ta.

“It is also common for a significant number of Ross River virus cases to occur every three to four years, and we are heading towards a surge in cases,” Gerrard said.

The last major spike in cases in 2020 saw more than 3,000 confirmed cases in the state.

queensland health A spokesperson said the state's case numbers may remain high through April and May, but typically decline during the cooler months.

Health authorities recommend that people: Regularly apply insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil to mosquito-prone areas. Wear clothing that covers your arms, legs, and feet. And avoid going out at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Containers containing standing water around your home should also be emptied as much as possible.

Associate Professor Francesca Frentiu from Queensland University of Technology said above-average temperatures and rainfall were contributing to the surge in mosquito-borne viruses, but the risk of infection was highly dependent on local conditions. .

“Due to the complexity of how the virus is transmitted, it is not always clear what the main factors in infection are,” Frentiu said.

“Generally, when there is a high incidence of viral infections among hosts (usually marsupials, birds, or domestic animals), mosquitoes bite them and infect themselves with the virus. This then tends to spread to humans. there is.”

Frentiu said proximity to stagnant bodies of water, where mosquitoes breed, also plays a role.

Rising temperatures due to global warming will cause a long-term increase in mosquito-borne viral infections.

“It will be longer. [mosquito] season. They will be around even longer this year,” she said.