Colon cancer on the rise among young people: What you need to know about causes and symptoms





Several studies have linked lifestyle and dietary changes to increased incidence of colorectal cancer in both young and older adults.Recent generations are consuming more red meat, ultra-processed foods and sweet drinkis known. binge eating Even more frequently; from 1992 to 1998, smoking It also increased before decreasing again, physical activity It has been in decline for decades. All of these factors, along with rising obesity rates since the 1980s, are associated with cancer risk. But again, none of them fully explains the increase in early-onset colorectal cancer. “Many risk factors, such as smoking, require long-term exposure before cancer develops,” says Dr. Andrea Selczek, co-director of the Memorial Juvenile Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer Center. . Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. And many patients in their 20s and 30s don't even fit into these risk groups, she says. “Many of our patients are athletes,” she said. “Many of them were never heavy, even as children.” Experts are beginning to investigate whether there are other environmental factors that cause early-onset cancer.For example, some small the study This suggests that people who develop colorectal cancer at an early stage have an imbalance of “good” and “bad” bacteria in their intestines. The researchers found that the use of antibiotics, which can alter the gut microbiome, as well as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs used as painkillers, and proton pumps used to address stomach acid problems They are also looking at inhibitors, some psychiatric drugs that can be absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract. According to Dr. Cercek, it has an adverse effect on the intestinal lining, and its use has increased in recent decades. Some experts believe that exposure to toxic chemicals in the environment may also be a cause. “We know that there are patterns of environmental exposure and different rates of colorectal cancer depending on a variety of factors, including geography, race, and gender,” Dr. Murphy said. For example, for many years, colorectal cancer diagnosis rates were highest among non-Hispanic blacks; research result Dr. Murphy said these cancers increased more among non-Hispanic whites during the 1990s and early 2000s. Currently, cancer incidence in both groups is about the same. “Does this mean white people are being exposed to what black people have been exposed to for years? We don't know yet,” Dr. Murphy said.

