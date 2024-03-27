Puerto Rico is experiencing a dengue health emergency. What you need to know about this diseaseExBulletin





Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images In Puerto Rico issued A public health emergency due to an unusual spike in dengue cases recorded in the first months of this year. It's the latest field to grapple with a surge in infections of mosquito-borne diseases. 100 million to 400 million people worldwide Every year. Since the beginning of this year, Puerto Rico has recorded 549 cases, nearly half of them in the San Juan area, according to the Puerto Rico Health Department. Puerto Rico has had a total of 1,293 cases over the last year, according to the Associated Press report. Puerto Rico's Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said in a statement that “the number of dengue cases this year exceeded historic numbers.” Dengue cases are also rapidly increasing in other regions. Brazil is dramatic rise More than 1 million people have been infected with dengue fever this year in Peru. experienced Last summer, the number of infections was at a record high.Argentina also on the brink of record dengue fever outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, approximately half of the world's population is currently at risk of this disease. What is dengue fever? People usually become infected with dengue through a bite. Aedes A mosquito infected with one of the four dengue viruses. Most people with dengue fever show no signs of infection or have only mild symptoms. symptoms, fever, muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, etc. Usually he recovers in 1-2 weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only a quarter of people infected with dengue become ill. In rare cases, dengue fever requires hospitalization and can even lead to death. More severe symptoms include bleeding gums or nose, abdominal pain, and persistent vomiting. People who have previously had dengue fever are more likely to become seriously ill from a subsequent infection. There are no specific medications to treat dengue fever, but patients can take acetaminophen to reduce fever and reduce pain. How to keep yourself safe Approximately half of the world's population can contract dengue fever where they live. Dengue fever is most common in tropical and subtropical climates and is endemic in more than 100 countries in Asia, Africa and the Americas, and has spread to parts of Europe, according to the WHO.Last year it was Florida and Texas. report A case of dengue fever. There is a vaccine for dengue fever called Dengvaxia. In the United States, approved for use Children aged 9 to 16 who have previously been infected with the disease, and in other parts of the world, Also available for adults Until age 45. Experts say the best way to avoid contracting dengue fever is to avoid mosquito bites. Insect repellents such as DEET, picaridin, and IR3535 can help keep mosquitoes away. You can also wear loose-fitting clothing that covers your arms and legs and use a mosquito net. Homes should have screens on their windows and doors, and they should be installed regularly. throw away accumulated water Prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs from items such as flowerpots.

