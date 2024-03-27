Health
US measles cases in 2024 already exceed 2023 total
The number of measles cases has skyrocketed in the past three months. This is due to an outbreak centered in some areas. Chicago immigrant shelter, Elementary schools in southeast Florida and Children's Hospitals and Daycares in Philadelphia.
The United States 64 records recorded As of Thursday, there were active cases in 17 states, already exceeding last year's total of 59, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most cases reported this year are Leads to overseas travelAnd the majority were children who had not received the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.
Two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective, the CDC said in a statement. recommendation Last week, it reported to health care providers that they were being paid “low medical costs.” [vaccination] Reports put some communities at higher risk of an outbreak. ”
Chicago's The number of infected people had reached 33. As of Wednesday, that includes 22 infected children under the age of five. Most of the cases are linked to an ongoing outbreak that started at a migrant shelter in the Pilsen area.
On the other hand, Pennsylvania 9 items From December to January. Recent measles cases in Florida include recorded On Friday, the state had a total of 11 cases. However, the outbreak involving an elementary school in Broward County has ended. According to the Florida Department of Health.
Disease experts have expressed concern about the early rise in cases, but the numbers are nowhere near the numbers seen in 2019, when the U.S. nearly lost measles-free status. Most of the 1,249 cases that year were Infection explosion in Orthodox Jewish community In New York.
Measles is highly contagious: infected people can spread it to others. Up to 90% of people nearby If those contacts are not immune. Thanks to widespread vaccination, measles was eliminated in the United States in 2000. This means that measles is no longer always present, but it still occurs from time to time.
Currently, most people who contract measles are not vaccinated. Children in the United States are supposed to receive their first vaccination between 12 and 15 months of age and their second vaccination between 4 and 6 years of age.
However, vaccination rates have declined in recent years. For nearly a decade, 95% of U.S. kindergarteners received two doses of the MMR vaccine. That percentage dropped to 94% in the 2020-21 school year and 93% in the 2022-23 school year.
Measles symptoms usually begin Accompanied by high fever, cough, conjunctivitis (red eyes), and runny nose. After a few days, small white spots may appear inside the mouth. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a patchy rash appears along the hairline before spreading to other parts of the body.
That may be true for some people develop severe complications Due to measles, including pneumonia, swelling of the brain, or secondary bacterial infection. Before the measles vaccine became available in 1963, there were approximately 48,000 hospitalizations and 400 to 500 deaths from measles each year in the United States.
today, 1 in 5 people have not been vaccinated Children who contract measles will be hospitalized, and approximately 1 to 3 in 1,000 children who contract measles will die from respiratory and neurological complications, according to the CDC.
