Health
Is it Ozempic's baby or a sudden pregnancy?What you need to know
Bellevue, Wash – Medicines such as Ozempic and Wigoby It is steadily gaining popularity among people looking to lose weight. But medical experts said that for certain people, the drug has an unintended consequence: pregnancy.
“Ozempik Babies” are on the rise and have become a trending topic on social media.
Drugs like Ozempic have long been known to be effective in treating diabetes, with weight loss as a side effect. Recent versions of injection: WegsFDA approved for people suffering from obesity.
“It really helps people change their eating habits and lose weight, so I prescribe it very often,” said Kim Van Gloose, a nurse at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue. Ta.
Mr. Gruss has been working in obesity treatment for 16 years and currently Overlake Obesity and Metabolism Clinic. She said past weight loss drugs weren't as successful for patients until treatments like Ozempic and Wigovy came on the market.
“And to see it go mainstream and become a kind of social movement was very shocking to me, because I had never experienced it before. But it was such a powerful tool. I never had one,” Groos said.
This powerful tool is now having the unexpected result of pregnancy. This weight loss drug and its effects on women's fertility started trending on TikTok as mothers shared their pregnancy stories on the social media platform.
“People who have been struggling with fertility issues are very surprised by this, because they thought it was unrelated or unsolvable,” Groos says.
Dr. Groos said her clinic has not seen any pregnancies specifically related to these drugs, but explained that it is common to treat patients who become pregnant after weight loss.
“We know that surgical weight loss, especially for women with a condition called PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome, can improve fertility. So that small amount of weight loss can improve fertility. “Sometimes we do that,” Groos explained.
The trending topic on social media, “Ozempic Babies,'' raises questions about how these unplanned pregnancies happen to women, even when taking oral contraceptives. Groos said the pill's effectiveness could be affected by weight-loss drugs.
“These drugs affect the rate of digestion. They slow down the rate of digestion. So using oral medications can affect the absorption of the drug,” Groos says. “There's no directly labeled warning about it, so we haven't found any evidence of that with drugs, but it's a concern for oral medications, including contraceptives.”
Other concerns regarding this unexpected trend include: US National Library of Medicine, especially pregnant women who are obese or overweight. Researchers plan to study how the drug affects maternal, fetal, and infant outcomes in women exposed to Wegovy.
Groos said he would also like to learn more about other research to support patient health and well-being.
“With any new drug, we track side effects and potential long-term effects. And we don't really know how safe these drugs are during pregnancy, so if we see an increase in fertility, This is going to be a big problem. So this recommendation is, “The important thing is to stop these drugs two months before pregnancy. So the important thing for us to track is if this is the outcome. It's about whether it affects you or not,” Groos said.
The nurse further explained that weight loss drugs are not fertility treatments. Women are urged to stop taking medications such as Ozempic and Wigovy if they become pregnant. Medical experts advise women to stop taking weight loss drugs two months before they plan to become pregnant.
“If you are taking these medications, it is important to talk to your doctor about the possibility of using back-up or secondary methods to prevent pregnancy,” Groos said.
She also encouraged people to consult their health care provider first about weight loss treatments and to use medications responsibly.
More health-related headlines from FOX 13 News
'Ninja' diagnosed with skin cancer: 'Still in shock'
Report: 1 in 10 school-age children have ADHD
E. coli outbreak linked to West Seattle PCC guacamole
Sign up for our daily news to get the latest Seattle local news, weather and sports for free. FOX 13 Seattle Newsletter.
“You often see people on social media using these drugs to lose 10 to 20 pounds, but that's not the drug's indication,” Groos said. “This is a very powerful drug and is intended to improve the health of people who need significant weight loss.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/ozempic-babies-surprise-pregnancies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is it Ozempic's baby or a sudden pregnancy?What you need to know
- Chinese leader Xi issues positive message in meeting with US business leaders as relations improve
- Grover Cleveland: a historic president to inspire Donald Trump
- 'NCIS' 'Shameless' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaching US Capitol on January 6
- You will need to dress warmly the next mornings
- Bruce Springsteen is the first US musician to receive the highest honor at the Ivor Novello Awards | BBC News
- Battle to rule Istanbul becomes key to country's future
- On Akshaye Khanna's birthday, a look back at her breakthrough performances | Bollywood
- DU Pioneers four wins away from standing alone in college hockey
- US talks with Israel over treatment of jailed Palestinian leader Barghouti
- AMC Entertainment will bring us more sales opportunities
- Retailers seek high-income shoppers and generous fashion budgets