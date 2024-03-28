Is it Ozempic's baby or a sudden pregnancy?What you need to know

Medicines such as Ozempic and Wigoby It is steadily gaining popularity among people looking to lose weight. But medical experts said that for certain people, the drug has an unintended consequence: pregnancy.

“Ozempik Babies” are on the rise and have become a trending topic on social media.

Drugs like Ozempic have long been known to be effective in treating diabetes, with weight loss as a side effect. Recent versions of injection: WegsFDA approved for people suffering from obesity.

“It really helps people change their eating habits and lose weight, so I prescribe it very often,” said Kim Van Gloose, a nurse at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue. Ta.

Mr. Gruss has been working in obesity treatment for 16 years and currently Overlake Obesity and Metabolism Clinic. She said past weight loss drugs weren't as successful for patients until treatments like Ozempic and Wigovy came on the market.

“And to see it go mainstream and become a kind of social movement was very shocking to me, because I had never experienced it before. But it was such a powerful tool. I never had one,” Groos said.

This powerful tool is now having the unexpected result of pregnancy. This weight loss drug and its effects on women's fertility started trending on TikTok as mothers shared their pregnancy stories on the social media platform.

“People who have been struggling with fertility issues are very surprised by this, because they thought it was unrelated or unsolvable,” Groos says.

Dr. Groos said her clinic has not seen any pregnancies specifically related to these drugs, but explained that it is common to treat patients who become pregnant after weight loss.

“We know that surgical weight loss, especially for women with a condition called PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome, can improve fertility. So that small amount of weight loss can improve fertility. “Sometimes we do that,” Groos explained.

The trending topic on social media, “Ozempic Babies,'' raises questions about how these unplanned pregnancies happen to women, even when taking oral contraceptives. Groos said the pill's effectiveness could be affected by weight-loss drugs.

“These drugs affect the rate of digestion. They slow down the rate of digestion. So using oral medications can affect the absorption of the drug,” Groos says. “There's no directly labeled warning about it, so we haven't found any evidence of that with drugs, but it's a concern for oral medications, including contraceptives.”

Other concerns regarding this unexpected trend include: US National Library of Medicine, especially pregnant women who are obese or overweight. Researchers plan to study how the drug affects maternal, fetal, and infant outcomes in women exposed to Wegovy.

Groos said he would also like to learn more about other research to support patient health and well-being.

“With any new drug, we track side effects and potential long-term effects. And we don't really know how safe these drugs are during pregnancy, so if we see an increase in fertility, This is going to be a big problem. So this recommendation is, “The important thing is to stop these drugs two months before pregnancy. So the important thing for us to track is if this is the outcome. It's about whether it affects you or not,” Groos said.

The nurse further explained that weight loss drugs are not fertility treatments. Women are urged to stop taking medications such as Ozempic and Wigovy if they become pregnant. Medical experts advise women to stop taking weight loss drugs two months before they plan to become pregnant.

“If you are taking these medications, it is important to talk to your doctor about the possibility of using back-up or secondary methods to prevent pregnancy,” Groos said.

She also encouraged people to consult their health care provider first about weight loss treatments and to use medications responsibly.

“You often see people on social media using these drugs to lose 10 to 20 pounds, but that's not the drug's indication,” Groos said. “This is a very powerful drug and is intended to improve the health of people who need significant weight loss.”