Detection of avian influenza in dairy cows raises even more important questions

It was announced that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in dairy cows suffering from a mysterious disease syndrome. Early this weekhas taken a surprising turn in the story of the H5N1 virus, which has been circulating around the world, including in birds in the United States, since early 2022.

The findings are raising new questions among livestock and influenza experts as federal veterinary officials and their state and local research partners continue to investigate. For now, they say it's not clear whether HPAI is the sole cause of the mysterious disease in cattle. Experts also say the presence of wild bird carcasses carrying the virus on affected farms raises new questions about biosecurity in livestock environments.

in notification Yesterday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) told the World Animal Health Organization that H5N1 is a subtype belonging to the 2.3.4.4b clade, which is endemic in many parts of the world and extends to Antarctica. Ta. The virus isolated from the cow sample was derived from the B3.2 genotype, which was first identified in wild birds in November 2023. The analysis found no markers of mammalian adaptation or antiviral resistance.

Is HPAI the only cause of my symptoms?

Joe Armstrong, DVM, a beef production expert at the University of Minnesota, said: special episode Members of the University of Minnesota Extension's Mooseroom Podcast on Beef and Dairy Issues said an unexplained disease syndrome had been reported in certain dairy herds in the Texas Panhandle and elsewhere in late January and early February. Stated.

Over several weeks, the animals were extensively tested for various diseases, he said. “When everything started falling short, they started thinking outside the box about what this could be and started testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

So far, there is not enough evidence to confirm that HPAI is the sole cause of the symptoms, Armstrong said. Cattle that fit the case profile require further testing. Approximately 10% of the herds on affected farms were affected, especially mature cows in mid to late lactation, with milk production reduced by 10% to 20%.

Mr Armstrong said the disease situation was unusual because veterinarians are more likely to treat young animals with the disease.

He said the cow's illness lasts 10 to 14 days, peaking around the fifth day, when the cow's thick, yellowish milk, similar to colostrum, suddenly dwindles. Some animals had secondary illnesses such as mastitis and pneumonia.

The good news is that no sick cows have died, Armstrong said, but a lack of necropsy tissue makes diagnosis difficult. “So we don't have the opportunity to look at as many samples or complete sets of tissues as we normally would.”

New biosecurity threats?

Jeff Bender, DVM, director of the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center at the University of Minnesota and a professor and hospital epidemiologist in the university's School of Public Health, told CIDRAP News that the source of the infection was a previously identified wild bird. Told. Viruses – Big questions arise regarding future farm biosecurity.

“Ensuring feed security is one answer, but are there other ways to prevent contact with wild birds?” he asked. Experts say a shared contaminated water source may be another source and is believed to have played a role in the recent spread of the virus from poultry to baby goats on a farm in western Minnesota.

Cats and other wildlife frequently seen around livestock facilities should also be monitored for disease or unexplained death.

Removing or draining agricultural water sources may be an option, but Bender said that would be difficult and impractical.

Armstrong said it's difficult to keep birds out of barns or to separate birds from livestock. “Now that we know something about how this virus works, we also need to monitor cats and other wildlife frequently seen around livestock facilities for illness and unexplained deaths.” he added.

Is bovine avian influenza flying inconspicuously?

Thijs Kuiken, DVM, PhD, from the Department of Viral Sciences at Erasmus University in the Netherlands, said serological studies in cattle could help reveal whether past outbreaks in cattle were missed in different parts of the world. He said he was deaf. Diseases of wild birds and poultry.

Like Armstrong, Kuiken wonders if the cows' symptoms are solely due to HPAI. “Past human influenza virus infections in dairy cows have been associated with so-called 'milk drop syndrome,' which has some similarities to the clinical symptoms of the currently observed 'mystery disease,'” he said in an email. said.

Kuiken said that from a virologist's perspective, this finding could lead to many more questions, including whether the HPAI samples taken from cows in Texas and Kansas are closely related to each other or suggest separate introductions. He said that he was raising the question.

Bender and Kuiken said another question is whether the virus spreads from cow to cow, or if the cows contracted the virus from a shared source, such as contaminated water or feed or pasture contaminated by infected wild birds. He said the question is whether there is a high possibility of infection.

Kuiken also said scientists will look for differences between viruses that infected wild birds on farms and those that infected cattle, in terms of their ability to infect cattle, beyond the obvious mutations for adaptation in mammals. Stated.

Was there a live virus in the milk?

Federal health officials and veterinary experts say that because of the pasteurization process of milk that inactivates bacteria and viruses, and strong safeguards in place to prevent milk from sick cows from being distributed, It emphasizes that the risk to human health is low.

But experts doubt whether scientists will find live virus in milk samples taken from sick cows.

Armstrong said the infectious virus could also be present in the milk of sick cows. avoid drinking raw milk.