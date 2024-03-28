Health department encourages vaccination amid measles surge





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As travelers prepare to leave for spring break, health officials are reminding people of the importance of getting the measles vaccination as measles cases rise across the country. I'm calling out. The Kent County Health Department said the measles vaccine is highly effective, but it is monitoring the recent increase. Third measles case reported in Michigan

Renee Koops and her family were traveling to Florida Wednesday through Gerald R. Ford International Airport. “We're used to flying. We keep people updated on vaccines. We believe in getting vaccinated, especially for measles,” Koups said. Dr. Nirali Bora, medical director of the Kent County Health Department, said measles cases are increasing in the state. “It's definitely something that we're monitoring closely. So with several cases of measles reported in Michigan in 2024, we certainly continue to be vigilant and continue to monitor the situation that we're seeing locally.” We are also paying attention to this,” Bora said. 4 things you need to know about measles as cases rise

Bora said the decline in vaccinations is leading to an increase in the number of infections. Michigan's measles vaccination rate for 4- to 6-year-olds was just over 89% in 2017, but by 2022, that number had dropped to 84%. “So measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, which means measles has not always been present,” Bora explained. “We have definitely witnessed an outbreak. 2019 was a year where we saw a lot of infectious disease outbreaks and cases.” Bora said the vaccine is effective and available. “The first dose of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine), which starts at 12 months of age, is very effective,” Dr Bora said. “This is a two-dose vaccine series. The first dose is 93% effective. The second dose is 97% effective with both doses.” CDC issues health alert, saying number of measles cases in 2024 will rival last year's total

Health officials are most concerned about unvaccinated and vulnerable populations if the highly contagious virus is contained. “These people will be at the highest risk of contracting measles if they travel overseas or to areas of the United States where outbreaks have been identified,” Bora said. In recent years, hesitancy toward vaccination has become a major problem. And during the pandemic, measles vaccination rates have declined, particularly in low-income countries around the world. “With clinics closed, people were not able to receive the standard vaccinations they would normally receive,” Bora said. If you have received two documented doses of a vaccine, you are considered protected. Bora said people born before 1957 are also considered immune. For more information about the virus and how to protect yourself, visit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.woodtv.com/news/kent-county/amid-measles-uptick-health-department-encourages-vaccination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos