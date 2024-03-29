Avian influenza detected in Montcalm dairy cows





LANSING, Mich. — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a dairy herd in Montcalm County, Michigan, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Bowling announced Friday. State and federal authorities conducted further testing and investigation to determine the source of the infection. They said the farm recently received cattle from an affected property in Texas. According to MDARD, the cow was asymptomatic and showed no signs of illness when it was transported from Texas to Michigan. “We have well-trained staff responding to this situation and I have the utmost confidence in our team. We will continue to work with our state partners,” said Director Boring. “Our top priorities at MDARD continue to protect our food supply and ensure the health of our animals. As this situation evolves, we are committed to providing critical support to our producers, industry, and all Michiganders. We will continue to provide the latest information.” “This case reflects much of what we already know about this virus: that it is highly contagious, continues to be spread primarily by wild birds, and that contact with infected animals and mammals can spread the virus. “There is a possibility of infection,” said Dr. Dominic, the state veterinarian. Added Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “MDARD is working diligently to address this situation and prevent the spread of the disease, working closely with our government partners, producer organizations, and Michigan dairy farmers. As producers work with veterinarians to isolate sick animals from other animals, minimize the number of visitors to the farm, prevent contact between animals and wildlife, and monitor animal health, We find it very important to continue to monitor closely.” HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be transmitted directly from infected wild birds or animals, or indirectly through any items that have been exposed to the virus, including equipment, feed, and the clothing and shoes of handlers. there is. The virus has been detected in various species of mammals, possibly after contact with infected birds. According to MDARD, affected facilities voluntarily suspended movement to limit the spread of the disease. Producers who have concerns about the health of their animals and/or questions about how to improve the measures they take to protect animal health on their farm should contact their veterinarian. Cattle producers should also contact their veterinarian if they notice decreased milk production, loss of appetite, or other symptoms in their herd to determine the appropriate next steps to take. Analysis of the virus from this case and other cases of affected cattle shows no significant new adaptations that would make the virus more transmissible between mammals. Therefore, the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control say the commercial milk supply remains safe due to both federal animal health requirements and pasteurization. If you suspect your livestock has HPAI or any other animal disease, call MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours). click here Learn more about detecting HPAI in cattle. Follow FOX 17: Facebook – X (old Twitter) – Instagram – YouTube

