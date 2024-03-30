Health
Manage your energy, not your time, to avoid burnout
Not everyone can work in the world of scarcity and high finance, but many can relate to author Carrie Sun's structure of burnout.
In her new memoir, private equitya former quantitative equity analyst, represents his time as executive assistant to the founder of one of the world's most successful hedge funds.
Ironically, she chose the job to achieve a better work-life balance and intended to write in her spare time. What do you do in your free time?
She quickly goes from loving the role to being overwhelmed by it. Even when she asked for her help, she was constantly interrupted and her overwhelming feeling of not being heard caused everything from her eating disorder to injuries.
Late one night, she checks her texts while running on the treadmill in her office gym and ends up in the hospital.
As her workload increases, her ability to recharge her personal battery explodes. No amount of spa or expensive therapy given to her by her boss will help. When she returned, her exhausting workload only increased.
Of course she left.
of who Burnout is not a medical condition, but is classified as a purely occupational phenomenon. This is the result of poorly managed chronic stress at work.
It is characterized as a feeling of energy depletion or fatigue, negative or cynical feelings about work, and decreased occupational effectiveness.
Research suggests that some Factors causing low workplace engagementThis includes a lack of clarity about one's role and expectations for oneself, a lack of growth opportunities, and a feeling that one's opinion does not matter.
In recent years, research from the polling firm Gallup has shown that levels of workplace engagement are declining, especially among younger Millennials and Gen Z.
I found it last year US employees feel more isolated Employer expectations are less clear, organizational satisfaction is lower, and they feel less connected to their organization's mission and purpose than they did four years ago. You're also less likely to feel like someone at work cares about you as a person.
It was found that about half of employees have lost motivation, or are “quietly quitting.”
The most common causes of burnout, manifested either as quitting loudly (retirement) or quietly (remaining but demotivated), include a feeling of being treated unfairly, an unmanageable workload, and strong time pressures. pressure, lack of communication and support from management, etc.
Rather than addressing the root causes of her burnout, Carrie Sun's boss suggested she take time off to cure her burnout. But research shows that timeouts can actually make things worse.
according to National surveyWhen people return to work after a break or vacation, they often feel exhausted, with 42% afraid to return to work and 50% say burnout usually starts within a week of returning. I am reporting.
Despite this, only 8% of respondents said their employers are taking steps to address employee burnout.
Many of us rely on energy management techniques to cope. The same study found that exercising, prioritizing self-care, and listening to music were the top strategies for dealing with burnout.
We also found that a significant portion of employees are actively setting goals to combat burnout. One in six employees made a New Year's resolution specifically focused on preventing or managing burnout, with Gen Z leading the way at 26%.
Personal energy management is based on the understanding that time is fixed, but energy can be expanded. Getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising all help. You can also change the way you work. That means learning how to prioritize, delegate, and say no.
Look for labor-saving AI tools and utilize them. Become more aware of what drains your energy or boosts it. Perhaps you're most productive early in the morning, or maybe you're a night owl who prefers to start late and work late. Personally adopt a lean business mindset and look for ways to eliminate habits that unnecessarily drain your energy.
If all else fails, do what Carrie Sun did and walk away.
European-style right-to-disconnect laws may not be here yet, but you can look for employers who value workplace wellbeing and have policies in place to support it. Who knows, maybe I'll write a bestseller about this transition.
|
