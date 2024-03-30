Allergy season starts earlier each year. Here's how to manage it:





WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – If you feel like allergy season is getting earlier and earlier each year, you're not wrong. Research shows that allergy seasons have gotten longer over the past few decades.a Pollen count research They found that climate change may be the cause. Researchers say allergy season starts on average 20 days earlier and pollen concentrations are about 20% higher than in the 1990s. Sarai Smith frequently visits Wilmington to see her family. She says her allergy symptoms always get worse when she's in Wilmington. But even in her home state of California, she says she's noticing her symptoms sooner each year. “It gets even worse when the flowers start growing and the grass starts growing,” Smith said. “Allergy season seems to be getting longer. My eyes are red, my face is swollen, and my arms and nose area itch.” Dr. John Boyle is an otorhinolaryngologist at Wilmington Health. He says he noticed more patients earlier this year. “In my experience, March seems to be earlier than average,” says Dr. Boyle. “I think this was pretty standard, but I think it's probably a little earlier in the season when we're seeing more symptoms and visible changes than normal in terms of trees being pollinated.” Dr. Boyle says you can tell if you have allergies or a cold by the following symptoms: cold allergy heat Itchy eyes, skin, nose, and throat sore throat Watery eye Acute onset and short duration It might have been last week too If you find yourself suffering from allergies, Dr. Boyle says there are several solutions. He recommends nasal steroid sprays such as Flonase, Nasonex, and Rhinocort, as well as antihistamines such as Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra. Eye drops can also help, he says. “There's a lot of environmental control that humans can do,” Dr. Boyle says. “If there's active pollen floating around, you can use an air purifier and keep windows closed. Be careful of pollen, and on windy days you might just stay indoors. .” If your symptoms are more severe, we recommend seeing an allergist or otolaryngologist. If necessary, we can prescribe stronger medications or start a conversation about allergy treatment or immunotherapy. When Smith's allergy symptoms became so severe that she didn't want to go outside, she had to resort to prescription medication. She says she's happy that now, thanks to her medication, she can enjoy the outdoors. “It's a real relief to be able to go outside and sit and not have to worry about itching or scratching,” Smith said. “You can have a great time with your family.” Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

