Tuberculosis cases will continue to increase in 2023





article The number of tuberculosis cases in 2023 will be the highest in a decade, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 40 states are reporting an increase in tuberculosis cases, and tuberculosis rates are rising in all age groups. More than 9,600 cases have been reported, an increase of 16% from 2022 and the highest since 2013, the Associated Press reported, citing a CDC report. The CDC's new numbers show the number of people who develop coughs and other symptoms and are diagnosed with the disease, not the number of new infections in 2023, the Associated Press noted. Related: Woman with tuberculosis jailed and forced into treatment after refusing to quarantine and visiting casino Approximately 85% of those counted in 2023 were infected at least one to two years ago and had latent TB. This means that the bacteria enters the body and lodges in the lungs or other parts of the body. Experts estimate that as many as 13 million Americans have latent tuberculosis, which is not contagious. Separately, the number of tuberculosis cases declined significantly at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but has since sharply increased. Despite the rapid increase in cases, the number of new tuberculosis cases and incidence rates are still lower than ever before, and the number of new tuberculosis cases in the United States is lower than in other countries. The majority of tuberculosis cases are diagnosed in individuals born in other countries. The Associated Press, citing experts, said the number of infections in 2023 is a combination of a rise in the number of tuberculosis cases worldwide. The World Health Organization has said that tuberculosis will be ranked among the world's deadliest infectious diseases in 2022, trailing only COVID-19. What is tuberculosis? Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that usually attacks the lungs and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If not treated properly, it can lead to death. The Associated Press noted that in the late 1800s, one in seven people in the United States and Europe died from tuberculosis. However, the development of antibiotics and public health efforts have helped treat and track infections, leading to a decades-long decline in cases. What is being done to fight tuberculosis patients? A tuberculosis vaccine is in development, and health officials focused on COVID-19 are once again working to develop new approaches to preventing tuberculosis. New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan told The Associated Press that New York City, which saw a 28% jump in cases in 2023, is hiring more tuberculosis controllers and community health workers to keep treatment rates high. , said they are using video monitoring of patients while they are taking medication. . Federal funding for tuberculosis in state and local health agencies has declined, and one of the main antibiotics used to fight tuberculosis has become limited in quantity in recent years, the Associated Press reports. In some cases, drug-resistant tuberculosis infections are on the rise. The Associated Press contributed to this report.This article was reported from Washington, DC

