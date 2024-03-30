Can intermittent fasting increase your risk of heart attack? Here's what cardiologists say.health and wellness news





Should intermittent fasting be reconsidered as a good health practice given its potential effects on the heart? A study last week found that 20,000 adults had a meal window of just eight hours and fasted for the remaining 16 hours. The researchers found that their long-term risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was 91 percent higher. This contradicts previous reports proving its benefits. Researchers presenting this month at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions on Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolism found that people who choose this time-restricted eating schedule for long periods of time do not necessarily live longer. I discovered that there is no. It's a popular diet for weight loss, and studies have shown it has benefits for blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, so we asked the experts to crack it. What does this study mean for people doing intermittent fasting? Experts say that while research results vary based on a variety of factors, the science behind intermittent fasting is undisputed. “The physiological effects of intermittent fasting have been studied in various trials around the world and, in fact, it has become a way of life for various religious/ethnic groups around the world. Eliminating diseased cells from the body is the underlying mechanism of intermittent fasting. Although this finding is surprising, there are many variables that can influence the results of such observational studies. So it has to be taken with a grain of salt,” says Dr Sudhir Saxena, head of the cardiology department at Max Hospital, Mohali. Dr. Arun Kochar, additional director of cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has issued a word of caution, advocating for randomized controlled studies across populations and regions. “I think people who suffer from long-standing cardiometabolic disorders may not benefit from intermittent fasting. “There is,” he added. What concerns do you have about intermittent fasting and heart health? Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Deputy Director, Cardiology, Ivy Hospital; PanchkulaAccording to , long-term fasting can cause fluctuations in hunger hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, which can put stress on the cardiovascular system. “Longer fasting periods can lead to electrolyte imbalances, especially if adequate hydration and nutrient intake are not maintained. Electrolyte imbalances can affect heart function and can cause certain “It can pose a risk to people with heart disease,” he says. Fasting during certain times of the day can affect exercise performance, an important aspect of maintaining cardiovascular health. “Those doing intermittent fasting should consider the timing of their meals in conjunction with their training schedule to optimize performance and recovery,” he added. Is a heart-healthy diet better than intermittent fasting? According to Dr. Ankur Ahuja, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, while there are several short studies suggesting how fasting periods improve metabolic profiles (blood sugar and cholesterol), this study is sufficiently important because it assessed the long-term impact. “The Mediterranean diet tops the list of healthy diets because it's heart-healthy and balanced. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, low-fat poultry, and dairy. Rich in products: No red meat, no processed meat, no sugary items, no bakery products. And don't let denial cause you heartache. For heart health, you need a diet must be viable,” he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/intermittent-fasting-heart-attack-cardiologists-9241629/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos